Packers all-time tournament: 1965 (5) vs. 2019 (12)

First-round matchup in the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament — No. 4 seed 1965 vs. No. 12 seed 2019.

After missing out on the playoffs the previous two seasons, Green Bay had to make the NFL championship by beating Baltimore, which had tied the Packers for the top spot in the NFL West. A 13-10 win over the Colts followed by a 23-12 victory over Cleveland and Lombardi and Green Bay were champs once again. The defense was a big reason for Green Bay’s success, allowing a league-low 224 points. Adderley, Davis and Wood were all named first-team All-Pro. The offense scored 316 points, which was eighth in a 14-team league. Starr completed just 55.8% of his passes and threw for 2,055 yards. Taylor couldn’t even muster 1,000 total yards (734 rushing, 207 receiving) and had four TDs. Boyd Dowler led with 44 receptions and 610 yards while Hornung had eight combined TDs.

A new era of Packers football, under head coach Matt LaFleur, resulted in a divisional title and NFC championship appearance. Also new: a bolstered defense thanks to free agency. Two of those signings were linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, who had 12 and 13.5 sacks, respectively. Aaron Jones accounted for 19 TDs while rushing for 1,084 yards and catching 49 passes for 474 yards, one of five Packers with 400+ receiving yards. Davante Adams led the crew with 83 catches for 997 yards and five TDs. Now 36 and with a new coach and offensive coordinator, Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards with 26 TDs and only four INTs.