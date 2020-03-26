Packers all-time tournament: 1965 needs overtime to fend off 12th-seeded 2019

The fifth-seeded 1965 Packers staved off an upset bid from the No. 12 Green Bay squad eventually winning in overtime, 19-13.

Getting the ball to start the extra period, the ’65 Packers ended the game quickly, marching right down the field, a 70-yard drive capped by a Jim Taylor 5-yard touchdown. Taylor, who had a big game with 184 yards on 26 carries, had kept the drive alive with a 34-yard run on a third-and-10 draw play.

The ’19 Packers didn’t light it up offensively, but the defense held strong as they led 13-6 after three quarters.

Aaron Jones (14 carries, 60 yards) accounted for the ’19 Packers’ lone touchdown, from two yards out in the first quarter, but couldn’t punch the ball in otherwise, having to rely on a pair of Mason Crosby short field goals (35, 22).

Crosby did miss a 51-yard attempt early in the second quarter which in the end would haunt the ’19 Pack.

The 1965 Packers seemed to be in trouble after being stopped on third-and fourth-down runs from the 2-yard line early in the fourth quarter but got the ball back with 4:47 left and drove down the field for the tying touchdown. Taylor had gains of 23 and 15 on back-to-back plays to get ’65 Green Bay in the red zone.

Although the tying score came with 2:05 remaining, both teams got two more possessions. The first three were short drives ending in punts. The fourth saw the ’65 Packers get to the 21-yard line – the final 15 coming on a facemask penalty – but Don Chandler missed on a 38-yard field-goal try.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st quarter 65 GB 10:10 FG Don Chandler 32 yds. 0-3 19 GB 7:50 TD Aaron Jones 2 yd. run (Crosby kick) 7-3 65 GB 4:35 FG Don Chandler 25 yds. 7-6 2nd Quarter 19 GB 0:38 FG Mason Crosby 35 yds. 10-6 3rd Quarter 19 GB 5:28 FG Mason Crosby 22 yds. 13-6 4th Quarter 65 GB 2:05 TD Bob Long 28 yd. pass from Starr (Chandler kick) 13-13 Overtime 65 GB 11:09 TD Jim Taylor 5 yd. run 13-19

STATISTICS