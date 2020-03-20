Packers all-time tournament: No. 16 2011 can’t pull off upset of top-seeded 1962

The 2011 Green Bay Packers had a chance to pull off the big upset but turnovers helped doom the 16th seed in its quest to knock off the top-seeded 1962 Packers in the opening round of the all-time Packers tournament.

Bart Starr threw three touchdown passes and the ’62 Packers gained 251 yards on the ground – averaging 5.7 yards per rush – in holding off the ’11 Packers, 42-31.

The ’11 Packers led 17-14 at the half on a Mason Crosby 25-yard field goal and two Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes, then scored on their opening possession of the third quarter as Rodgers hooked up for his second TD strike to running back Ryan Grant.

But the tables quickly turned.

The ’62 Packers’ drove down and scored on their ensuing possession – a Jim Taylor (22 carries, 164 yards) 54-yard run on the first play getting them in the red zone and eventually within 24-21 on a Starr to Ron Kramer 1-yard pass.

A Greg Jennings fumble gave the ’62 Packers the ball right back on the ’11 Packers’ 42-yard line and four plays later Tom Moore ran from 18 yards out to five the ’62 team the lead. Seconds later, Ray Nischke picked off Rodgers on a first-and-5 play at the 33 and five rushes later the ’62 Packers were back in the end zone and had a double-digit lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The ’11 Packers didn’t just roll over, though. A 71-yard catch-and-run by Jermichael Finley with 2:32 left in the third quarter edged the deficit to 35-31. But the ’62 Packers would hold the ’11 Packers off the scoreboard after that, with Taylor adding a touchdown midway through the fourth to account for the final score.

The 1962 Packers will face the winner of the matchup between the eighth-seeded 1944 Packers and No. 9 1997.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 11 GB 9:18 TD Boyd Dowler 25 yd. pass from Starr (Kramer kick) 0-7 2nd Quarter 62 GB 12:32 FG Mason Crosby 26 yds. 3-7 62 GB 5:37 TD Ryan Grant 12 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 10-7 11 GB 1:46 TD Boyd Dowler 10 yd. pass from Starr (Kramer kick) 10-14 62 GB 0:34 TD James Jones 18 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 17-14 3rd Quarter 62 GB 11:55 TD Ryan Grant 37 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 24-14 11 GB 8:58 TD Ron Kramer 1 yd. pass from Starr (Kramer kick) 24-21 11 GB 5:51 TD Tom Moore 18 yd. run (Kramer kick) 24-28 11 GB 2:58 TD Paul Hornung 3 yd. run (Kramer kick) 24-35 62 GB 2:32 TD Jermichael Finley 71 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 31-35 4th Quarter 11 GB 9:57 TD Jim Taylor 6 yd. run (Kramer kick) 31-42

STATISTICS