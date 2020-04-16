Packers all-time tournament: 1996 blows 11-point lead in fourth, beats 2007 on late field goal
The 1996 Green Bay Packers did everything they could to lose. But Chris Jacke’s 55-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining erased all the issue as the No. 3 seed edged 11th-seeded 2007 27-24 in a second-round all-time Packers tournament matchup.
Packers All-Time Tournament
The 1996 Packers turned the ball over three times, had a chip-shot, 31-yard field-goal attempt blocked and blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter before Jacke’s game-saving kick.
’96 Brett Favre threw for 213 yards and two touchdown passes — both to Don Beebe — helping his team take a 24-13 lead over the 2007 Packers.
Early in the fourth quarter, Edgar Bennett fumbled — one of four, three lost — with the ’07 Packers taking advantage, Favre connecting with Donald Driver on a 13-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion made it a three-point game. After a punt by 1996, Favre led the ’07 Packers back down the field before a sack by Wayne Simmons forced a 54-yard field-goal attempt by Mason Crosby, which he nailed to tie the game.
More Packers coverage
- Packers all-time tournament: 1996 blows 11-point lead in fourth, beats 2007 on late field goal
- Former Packers great Willie Davis dies at age 85
- Packers all-time tournament second round: 1996 (3) vs. 2007 (11)
- Packers draft profile: LSU WR Justin Jefferson
- Packers all-time tournament: Last-second field goal lifts 1960 to upset win over 1966
A kick return to the 33 and a Favre-to-Antonio Freeman 19-yard reception helped set up Jacke for a long — but as it turned out makeable — long field-goal attempt to put 1996 back on top.
’07 Favre’s Hail Mary attempt was batted down, ending the 11th seed’s upset bid and sending the 1996 Packers into the Final Four.
Dorsey Levens had 116 yards on eight carries for 1996 Green Bay while Greg Jennings had six catches for 122 yards for the 2007 Packers.
The 1996 Packers will face another upset-minded team — 10th-seeded 1960 — in the Final Four of the all-time Packers tournament.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st Quarter
|96 GB
|9:20
|TD
|Don Beebe 29 yd. pass from Favre (Jacke kick)
|0-7
|07 GB
|2:43
|FG
|Mason Crosby 35 yds.
|3-7
|2nd Quarter
|07 GB
|12:02
|TD
|Ryan Grant 7 yd. run (Crosby kick)
|10-7
|07 GB
|2:38
|FG
|Mason Crosby 30 yds.
|13-7
|96 GB
|1:07
|TD
|Edgar Bennett 24 yd. run (Jacke kick)
|13-14
|96 GB
|0:00
|FG
|Chris Jacke 48 yds.
|13-17
|3rd Quarter
|96 GB
|1:26
|TD
|Don Beebe 3 yd. pass from Favre (Jacke kick)
|13-24
|4th Quarter
|07 GB
|5:17
|TD
|Donald Driver 13 yd. pass from Favre (Wynn 2-PT conversion)
|21-24
|07 GB
|0:53
|FG
|Mason Crosby 54 yds.
|24-24
|96 GB
|0:07
|FG
|Chris Jacke 55 yds.
|24-27
|PASSING
|2007 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Brett Favre
|17
|26
|279
|1
|1
|1996 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Brett Favre
|13
|24
|213
|2
|0
|RUSHING
|2007 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|DeShawn Wynn
|8
|46
|0
|19
|0
|Brandon Jackson
|9
|44
|1
|22
|0
|Ryan Grant
|20
|28
|0
|7
|1
|Vernand Morency
|5
|13
|0
|4
|0
|Brett Favre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Donald Driver
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|1996 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Dorsey Levens
|8
|116
|2
|60
|0
|Edgar Bennett
|14
|74
|1
|24
|1
|Brett Favre
|2
|17
|0
|16
|0
|William Henderson
|4
|15
|0
|7
|0
|Robert Brooks
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|RECEIVING
|2007 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Greg Jennings
|6
|122
|4
|0
|26
|0
|Donald Driver
|3
|46
|1
|0
|20
|1
|Brandon Jackson
|2
|43
|1
|0
|29
|0
|James Jones
|1
|25
|1
|0
|25
|0
|Koren Robinson
|1
|13
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Ryan Grant
|2
|12
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Donald Lee
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10
|0
|DeShawn Wynn
|1
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1996 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Antonio Freeman
|5
|99
|1
|1
|44
|0
|Don Beebe
|3
|47
|1
|0
|29
|2
|Robert Brooks
|2
|31
|1
|0
|21
|0
|William Henderson
|1
|15
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Edgar Bennett
|1
|13
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Keith Jackson
|1
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|2007 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Nick Barnett
|4
|0
|0
|Aaron Kampman
|4
|1
|0
|Al Harris
|4
|0
|0
|1996 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|George Koonce
|7
|0
|0
|Eugene Robinson
|6
|0
|1
|Shannon Clavelle
|6
|0
|0
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Packers
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- Wisconsin - Packers All-Time Tourmament
- Wisconsin - Packers All-Time Tournament
-