Packers all-time tournament: 1966 defense keeps 2016 out of end zone

The 1966 Green Bay Packers’ offense wasn’t pretty. But it didn’t have to be.

The ’66 Pack’s defense came up big when it needed to and held the 2016 Packers out of the end zone as the No. 2 seed advanced in the all-time tournament with a relatively easy 27-9 victory.

The ’16 Packers outgained the ’66 team 365-296 but were just 6-for-15 on third-down conversions and 1-for-3 on four-down conversions in being held to five Mason Crosby field-goal attempts, of which he only made three (makes from 28, 35 and 52; misses from 48 and 49).

Not that it mattered because while the 2016 Packers were attempting kicks, 1966 Green Bay was getting touchdowns.

Jim Taylor rushed for only 44 yards but he crossed the goal line twice, from 10 and 5 yards out.

Marv Fleming caught the only touchdown pass from Bart Starr, who missed part of the second half with an injury, his 11-yard nab making it a 10-0 game, all the points the ’66 Packers would need.

The Packers sacked Starr twice – but they came on back-to-back plays on the ’66 Packers’ first possession.

Starr, 15-of-23, made the completions when he needed. Aaron Rodgers, 18-of-27, couldn’t.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st quarter 66 GB 8:21 FG Don Chandler 20 yds. 0-3 66 GB 2:28 TD Marv Fleming 11 yd. pass from Starr (Chandler kick) 0-10 2nd Quarter 16 GB 12:56 FG Mason Crosby 28 yds. 3-10 66 GB 8:31 TD Jim Taylor 10 yd. run (Chandler kick) 3-17 16 GB 0:12 FG Mason Crosby 35 yds. 6-17 4th Quarter 66 GB 13:31 FG Don Chandler 22 yds. 6-20 16 GB 9:06 FG Mason Crosby 52 yds. 9-20 66 GB 4:01 TD Jim Taylor 4 yd. run (Chandler kick) 9-27

