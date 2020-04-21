Packers all-time tournament: 1962 waltzes into championship game

What a difference a year makes.

Green Bay 1962 marched out to a 20-0 halftime in downing the 1961 Packers 23-10 in an all-time tournament Final Four game. The 1962 squad will face the winner of the 1996-1960 matchup in the championship.

The game started slowly with a pair of ’62 Paul Hornung field goals accounting for all the first-quarter points.

The pivotal moment occurred early in the second quarter.

’61 Green Bay drove to the 1962 35-yard line but turned the ball over on downs after three straight Bart Starr incompletions, including one on fourth down. On the next play from scrimmage, ’61 Jim Taylor ran for 61 yards and two plays later he punched it in from two yards out.

On 1961’s next drive, on a third-and-2 from its own 47, Starr was sacked by Dave Hamner. Taking over on its own 29 after a punt, the ’62 Packers were back in the end zone in three plays, Starr connecting with Max McGee on a 60-yard touchdown.

Five times in the game the ’61 Packers crossed midfield and failed to score, including twice in the fourth quarter, one time stuffed at the three. Green Bay 1961 also had a drive stall out at its own 43 in the fourth and Starr threw an interception on a play which began at its own 49.

It was just not the 1961 Packers’ day.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 1962 10:16 FG Jerry Kramer 37 yds. 0-3 1962 3:36 FG Jerry Kramer 38 yds. 0-6 2nd Quarter 1962 12:30 TD Jim Taylor 2 yd. run (Kramer kick) 0-13 1962 7:54 TD Max McGee 60 yd. pass from Starr (Kramer kick) 0-20 3rd Quarter 1961 12:14 FG Paul Hornung 48 yds. 3-20 4th Quarter 1962 14:48 FG Jerry Kramer 48 yds. 3-23 1961 4:58 TD Jim Taylor 45 yd. run (Hornung kick) 10-23