Packers all-time tournament: 1960 runs roughshod over 1967

Behind a strong run game, the 1960 Packers did something they couldn’t do in real life – win a playoff game.

The 10th-seeded ’60 Packers sprung a first-round upset, running roughshod over 1967 Green Bay, winners of Super Bowl II, 34-17.

The ’67 Packers had no answer for running back Jim Taylor, who gained 226 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. When Taylor wasn’t running it, Paul Hornung was gaining 92 yards on 16 carries with a TD.

After a scoreless first quarter, Hornung accounted for the game’s first touchdown. After an interception by ’67 Bart Starr gave the 1960 Packers a short field, Hornung’s 7-yard rumble put ’60 on top 7-3.

The 1960 Packers had two touchdowns at the half – wide receiver Boyd Dowler scoring on an end around – while the 1967 Packers had two short Don Chandler field goals.

In the third quarter, the ’60 Packers pulled away. Taylor had a 49-yard run and, after Starr lost a fumble, Tom Moore scored from six yards out.

It was not a good day for Starr – on either team. The 1967 version completed just 10 of 23 passes and had the two turnovers before being pulled for Zeke Bratkowski.

Starr of the 1960 team was 8-for-21 for 68 yards.

The difference was ’60 had Taylor and Hornung.

The 10th-seeded 1960 Packers look to sprnig another upset against a Super Bowl winner in the next round as they’ll face No. 2 1966.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 2nd Quarter 67 GB 14:56 FG Don Chandler 20 yds. 0-3 60 GB 8:37 TD Paul Hornung 7 yd. run (Hornung kick) 7-3 60 GB 0:50 TD Boyd Dowler 16 yd. run (Hornung kick) 14-3 67 GB 0:12 FG Don Chandler 37 yds. 14-6 3rd Quarter 60 GB 7:43 TD Jim Taylor 49 yd. run (Hornung kick) 21-6 60 GB 5:16 TD Tom Moore 6 yd. run (Hornung kick) 28-6 67 GB 0:15 FG Don Chandler 31 yds. 28-9 4th Quarter 60 GB 8:51 FG Paul Hornung 41 yds. 31-9 67 GB 6:21 TD Donny Anderson 7 yd. run (Wilson 2-PT conversion) 31-17 60 GB 0:35 FG Paul Hornung 20 yds. 34-17

STATISTICS