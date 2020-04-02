Packers all-time tournament: 1960 runs roughshod over 1967
Behind a strong run game, the 1960 Packers did something they couldn’t do in real life – win a playoff game.
Packers All-Time Tournament
The 10th-seeded ’60 Packers sprung a first-round upset, running roughshod over 1967 Green Bay, winners of Super Bowl II, 34-17.
The ’67 Packers had no answer for running back Jim Taylor, who gained 226 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. When Taylor wasn’t running it, Paul Hornung was gaining 92 yards on 16 carries with a TD.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hornung accounted for the game’s first touchdown. After an interception by ’67 Bart Starr gave the 1960 Packers a short field, Hornung’s 7-yard rumble put ’60 on top 7-3.
The 1960 Packers had two touchdowns at the half – wide receiver Boyd Dowler scoring on an end around – while the 1967 Packers had two short Don Chandler field goals.
In the third quarter, the ’60 Packers pulled away. Taylor had a 49-yard run and, after Starr lost a fumble, Tom Moore scored from six yards out.
It was not a good day for Starr – on either team. The 1967 version completed just 10 of 23 passes and had the two turnovers before being pulled for Zeke Bratkowski.
Starr of the 1960 team was 8-for-21 for 68 yards.
The difference was ’60 had Taylor and Hornung.
The 10th-seeded 1960 Packers look to sprnig another upset against a Super Bowl winner in the next round as they’ll face No. 2 1966.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|2nd Quarter
|67 GB
|14:56
|FG
|Don Chandler 20 yds.
|0-3
|60 GB
|8:37
|TD
|Paul Hornung 7 yd. run (Hornung kick)
|7-3
|60 GB
|0:50
|TD
|Boyd Dowler 16 yd. run (Hornung kick)
|14-3
|67 GB
|0:12
|FG
|Don Chandler 37 yds.
|14-6
|3rd Quarter
|60 GB
|7:43
|TD
|Jim Taylor 49 yd. run (Hornung kick)
|21-6
|60 GB
|5:16
|TD
|Tom Moore 6 yd. run (Hornung kick)
|28-6
|67 GB
|0:15
|FG
|Don Chandler 31 yds.
|28-9
|4th Quarter
|60 GB
|8:51
|FG
|Paul Hornung 41 yds.
|31-9
|67 GB
|6:21
|TD
|Donny Anderson 7 yd. run (Wilson 2-PT conversion)
|31-17
|60 GB
|0:35
|FG
|Paul Hornung 20 yds.
|34-17
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|1960 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Bart Starr
|8
|21
|68
|0
|0
|Lamar McHan
|2
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1967 PACKEERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Bart Starr
|10
|23
|172
|0
|1
|Zeke Bratkowski
|7
|16
|120
|0
|0
|RUSHING
|1960 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Jim Taylor
|23
|226
|4
|49
|1
|Paul Hornung
|16
|92
|1
|50
|1
|Boyd Dowler
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|Tom Moore
|2
|9
|0
|6
|1
|Lamar McHan
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1967 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Ben Wilson
|11
|64
|1
|47
|0
|Jim Grabowski
|4
|31
|1
|24
|0
|Donny Anderson
|10
|21
|0
|7
|1
|Bart Starr
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|Elijah Pitts
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|RECEIVING
|1960 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Max McGee
|3
|37
|1
|0
|25
|0
|Boyd Dowler
|2
|28
|0
|0
|19
|0
|Gary Knafelc
|1
|15
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Ron Kramer
|1
|14
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Jim Taylor
|2
|8
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Paul Hornung
|1
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1967 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Carroll Dale
|4
|96
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Boyd Dowler
|5
|78
|1
|0
|31
|0
|Ben Wilson
|2
|49
|1
|1
|44
|0
|Bob Long
|1
|22
|1
|0
|22
|0
|Marv Fleming
|1
|19
|0
|0
|19
|0
|Donny Anderson
|3
|15
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Jim Grabowski
|1
|13
|0
|0
|13
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|1960 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Dave Hanner
|5
|0
|0
|Bill Forester
|5
|0
|0
|Willie Wood
|3
|1
|0
|1967 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|John Rowser
|7
|0
|0
|Dave Robinson
|6
|0
|0
|Willie Davis
|5
|0
|0
