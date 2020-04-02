Packers all-time tournament: 1960 runs roughshod over 1967

Behind a strong run game, the 1960 Packers did something they couldn’t do in real life – win a playoff game.

Packers All-Time Tournament

The 10th-seeded ’60 Packers sprung a first-round upset, running roughshod over 1967 Green Bay, winners of Super Bowl II, 34-17.

The ’67 Packers had no answer for running back Jim Taylor, who gained 226 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. When Taylor wasn’t running it, Paul Hornung was gaining 92 yards on 16 carries with a TD.

After a scoreless first quarter, Hornung accounted for the game’s first touchdown. After an interception by ’67 Bart Starr gave the 1960 Packers a short field, Hornung’s 7-yard rumble put ’60 on top 7-3.

The 1960 Packers had two touchdowns at the half – wide receiver Boyd Dowler scoring on an end around – while the 1967 Packers had two short Don Chandler field goals.

In the third quarter, the ’60 Packers pulled away. Taylor had a 49-yard run and, after Starr lost a fumble, Tom Moore scored from six yards out.

It was not a good day for Starr – on either team. The 1967 version completed just 10 of 23 passes and had the two turnovers before being pulled for Zeke Bratkowski.

Starr of the 1960 team was 8-for-21 for 68 yards.

The difference was ’60 had Taylor and Hornung.

The 10th-seeded 1960 Packers look to sprnig another upset against a Super Bowl winner in the next round as they’ll face No. 2 1966.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE
2nd Quarter
67 GB 14:56 FG Don Chandler 20 yds. 0-3
60 GB 8:37 TD Paul Hornung 7 yd. run (Hornung kick) 7-3
60 GB 0:50 TD Boyd Dowler 16 yd. run (Hornung kick) 14-3
67 GB 0:12 FG Don Chandler 37 yds. 14-6
3rd Quarter
60 GB 7:43 TD Jim Taylor 49 yd. run (Hornung kick) 21-6
60 GB 5:16 TD Tom Moore 6 yd. run (Hornung kick) 28-6
67 GB 0:15 FG Don Chandler 31 yds. 28-9
4th Quarter
60 GB 8:51 FG Paul Hornung 41 yds. 31-9
67 GB 6:21 TD Donny Anderson 7 yd. run (Wilson 2-PT conversion) 31-17
60 GB 0:35 FG Paul Hornung 20 yds. 34-17

STATISTICS

PASSING
1960 PACKERS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Bart Starr 8 21 68 0 0
Lamar McHan 2 2 40 0 0
1967 PACKEERS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Bart Starr 10 23 172 0 1
Zeke Bratkowski 7 16 120 0 0
RUSHING
1960 PACKERS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Jim Taylor 23 226 4 49 1
Paul Hornung 16 92 1 50 1
Boyd Dowler 1 16 0 16 1
Tom Moore 2 9 0 6 1
Lamar McHan 1 1 0 1 0
1967 PACKERS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Ben Wilson 11 64 1 47 0
Jim Grabowski 4 31 1 24 0
Donny Anderson 10 21 0 7 1
Bart Starr 2 6 0 4 0
Elijah Pitts 1 -1 0 -1 0
RECEIVING
1960 PACKERS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Max McGee 3 37 1 0 25 0
Boyd Dowler 2 28 0 0 19 0
Gary Knafelc 1 15 0 0 15 0
Ron Kramer 1 14 0 0 14 0
Jim Taylor 2 8 0 0 5 0
Paul Hornung 1 6 0 0 6 0
1967 PACKERS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Carroll Dale 4 96 1 1 48 0
Boyd Dowler 5 78 1 0 31 0
Ben Wilson 2 49 1 1 44 0
Bob Long 1 22 1 0 22 0
Marv Fleming 1 19 0 0 19 0
Donny Anderson 3 15 0 0 11 0
Jim Grabowski 1 13 0 0 13 0
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
1960 PACKERS Tackles Sacks INT
Dave Hanner 5 0 0
Bill Forester 5 0 0
Willie Wood 3 1 0
1967 PACKERS Tackles Sacks INT
John Rowser 7 0 0
Dave Robinson 6 0 0
Willie Davis 5 0 0