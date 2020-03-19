Packers agree to re-sign safety Will Redmond

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back one of their best special teams players from last season after agreeing to terms on a contract with safety Will Redmond.

Last season, Redmond had a career-high nine tackles on special teams, which tied for the team lead.

The fifth-year player has spent the past two seasons with the Packers, playing in 18 regular season games and making four starts.

Originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, Redmond spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a knee and ankle injury.