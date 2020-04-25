Packers add weapon in backfield, select RB A.J. Dillon in second round

The Green Bay Packers got Aaron Rodgers a skill position player in the second round of the NFL draft – but a running back, not wide receiver.

With the No. 63 overall pick, the Packers selected A.J. Dillon, Boston College’s all-time leading rusher.

A three-year starter with the Eagles, Dillon led the ACC with 1,685 rushing yards (5.3) average in 2019 with 14 touchdowns. In three seasons he accumulated 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 average) with 21 TDs.

Dillon had only 21 receptions, however, 13 of those coming last season.

His 1,982 rushing yards after contact over the last three seasons ranked second in FBS behind Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.

A big back at 6-foot, 247 pounds, Dillon ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

He joins Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in Green Bay’s backfield.