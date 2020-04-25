Packers add weapon in backfield, select RB A.J. Dillon in second round
The Green Bay Packers got Aaron Rodgers a skill position player in the second round of the NFL draft – but a running back, not wide receiver.
With the No. 63 overall pick, the Packers selected A.J. Dillon, Boston College’s all-time leading rusher.
More Packers draft coverage
- Packers add weapon in backfield, select RB A.J. Dillon in second round
- Potential Packers Day 2 picks in 2020 NFL draft
- Packers trade up, select QB Jordan Love with No. 26 pick
- Final Green Bay Packers 2020 mock draft roundup
- Rodgers leads the way as Packers’ best 1st-round pick
- Packers draft profile: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Packers draft profile: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun
- 3-year analysis: Grading the Green Bay Packers’ 2017 draft
- Packers draft profile: Baylor WR Denzel Mims
- Packers draft profile: Utah State QB Jordan Love
A three-year starter with the Eagles, Dillon led the ACC with 1,685 rushing yards (5.3) average in 2019 with 14 touchdowns. In three seasons he accumulated 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 average) with 21 TDs.
Dillon had only 21 receptions, however, 13 of those coming last season.
His 1,982 rushing yards after contact over the last three seasons ranked second in FBS behind Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.
A big back at 6-foot, 247 pounds, Dillon ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
He joins Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in Green Bay’s backfield.