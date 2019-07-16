Packers’ Rodgers not ranked as a top-5 quarterback in Madden 20

There are six NFL quarterbacks that are better than Aaron Rodgers.

That’s what the folks at Madden 20 — the annual NFL football video game released by EA Sports – think, anyway.

Ratings for all players in Madden 20 were released Monday night, and the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback was given an overall rating of 90.

There were seven quarterbacks who earned a rating of 90 or above, with Rodgers as the seventh. Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, has the best overall rating at 97, followed by Tom Brady (96), Philip Rivers (94), Drew Brees (92), Andrew Luck (92) and Russell Wilson (91).

A few of those names makes sense to be ranked higher than Rodgers. But Rivers? Luck? A 41-year-old Brady?

Rodgers does, however, have the fourth-best throwing power in the game. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen leads the way with a perfect 99 rating, while Mahomes is right behind at 96. Another Buffalo quarterback is next with Tyree Jackson (95), an unrestricted free agent signing out of the University of Buffalo. Rodgers comes in fourth at 94.

Last season, Rodgers was one of seven players to earn an overall rating of 99 in Madden 19.

Green Bay has to look elsewhere for its top-ranked player in this year’s edition. For the second straight year, left tackle David Bakhtiari was ranked 97 overall, the highest rating for any offensive lineman. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is the Packers next-highest rated lineman at 85 overall.

Following a breakout 2018 season that saw defensive tackle Kenny Clark set career bests in tackles (55), sacks (6.0) and passes defensed (3), the 23-year-old is enjoying a 90 overall rating.

90 overall I’ll take it🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) July 15, 2019

Safety Adrian Amos thought Clark could do better, though.

You would be a 98 but you said Lebron better that Jordan so ya awareness went down — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) July 15, 2019

The Packers have four players rated 90 or above: Rodgers, Bakhtiari, Clark and wide receiver Davante Adams (92). It might not seem like much, but it’s actually more than any of the Packers’ division rivals. Minnesota has three (Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs), Chicago has two (Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson) and Detroit has one (Damon Harrison Sr.).

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

— If the Packers need a fourth option at quarterback behind Rodgers, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle, Madden 20 hands the job to linebacker Ty Summers, a seventh-round pick in April’s draft. Summers was a star dual-threat quarterback in high school in San Antonio and received offers from Ivy League schools to play QB at the next level, but he chose to attend TCU and switched positions. Summers has a 70 rating of throwing power and a 57 accuracy rating on short passes, just 11 points below Boyle.

— Rashan Gary, selected 12th overall by Green Bay in April, is the Packers’ highest-rated rookie at 73 overall. But it’s not by much. Fellow first-round pick Darnell Savage Jr. and tight end Jace Sternberger – a third-rounder – were both given a 72 rating.

— Cornerback Tony Brown, who played 11 games with the Packers last season, was rated as the team’s fastest player at 94 overall. Defensive backs Jaire Alexander, Ka’Dar Hollman, Amos and Savage as well as receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling aren’t far behind at 93.

— The slowest player award goes to right guard Justin McCray (55).