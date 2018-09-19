Packers add RB Jones to active roster

As expected, the Green Bay Packers activated running back Aaron Jones from the exempt list Wednesday, adding another weapon to their backfield.

Jones had been suspended the first two games of the season by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He was given a roster exemption by the league Tuesday after his suspension lapsed.

As a rookie in 2017, Jones rushed for 448 yards on 81 carries — a sterling 5.5-yard average — with four touchdowns. His rushing average ranks sixth in franchise single-season history (min. 75 att.).

Filling in for an injured Ty Montgomery, Jones had 125 yards against Dallas, becoming the first Green Bay rookie to record a 100-yard rushing game in his first career start since Samkon Gado in 2005. He also ran for 130 yards against New Orleans to become just the third Packers rookie to post two games with 125+ yards rushing.

Jones is expected to be weaned into Green Bay’s offense but could find himself getting the brunt of the carries if Jamaal Williams (3.42-yard rushing average) and Montgomery aren’t producing.

To make room for Jones on the 53-man roster, cornerback Deante Burton was waived. Burton had been claimed off waivers by the Packers from the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11 but was inactive for this past Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.