Green Bay Packers 2020 undrafted free-agent capsules

A closer look at the 15 rookies signed by the Green Bay Packers as undrafted free agents in 2020:

Krys Barnes, LB, UCLA

Three-year starter for the Bruins. … In 11 games as a senior had 74 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. … Named honorable mention All-Pact-12 by the conference’s coaches and third-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus. … In 2018, recorded 85 tackle, 10 TFL, seven PD, one sack and one INT. … 6-foot-2, 229 pounds. … Ran a 4.79 in the 40-yard dash.

Blessed to have the opportunity to prove I belong in the NFL @packers 💛💚 Go Pack Go🧀 #undrafted pic.twitter.com/t7Roq2oXXb — Krys Barnes (@KrysBarnes) April 26, 2020

Henry Black, S, Baylor

Started all 14 games for the Bears in 2019. … As a senior had 62 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. … Played in 13 games with 4 starts – three at linebacker — in 2018, recording 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. … Played in 12 games with six starts as a sophomore. … 6-foot, 200. … Ran a 4.54 in the 40.

Travis Bruffy, OG, Texas Tech

Started all 12 games at left tackle in 2019. … Named second-team All-Big 12 by the coaches. … Had 34 career starts with the Red Raiders. … Honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2017 and ’18. … Named team captain as a junior and senior. … 6-5, 307.

What an awesome moment! We are so excited for ⁦@bruffytravis⁩ and the ⁦@GreenbaypackNFL⁩

The Cheeseheads got them a good one! #Family #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/K1pdEUQH91 — Coach Steve Farmer (@CoachFarmerTTU) April 26, 2020

Marc-Antoine Dequoy, S, University of Montreal

Recorded 41 tackles and three interceptions in seven games in 2019. … In four seasons had 94 tackles and 11 interceptions. … Returned four INTs for touchdowns. … Three-time conference all-star and RSEQ defensive player of the year in 2018. … Would become the first player from the University of Montreal to play in the NFL. … 6-3, 198. … Ran a 4.36 in the 40 at a March 9 Pro Day.

Tipa Galeai, Edge, Utah State

Two-year starter at Utah State after transferring from TCU. … Named second-team All-MWC in both 2018 and ’19. … Had 55 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior. … In 2018 recorded 64 tackles, 14 TFL, 10.5 sacks, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. … 6-4, 235. … College teammate of Packers’ first-round pick Jordan Love from 2018-19.

Got a ticket through the door. Go Pack Go!!! pic.twitter.com/WHGOUfOtXB — Tipa Galea'i (@TipaGaleai_) April 26, 2020

Frankie Griffin, LB, Texas State

Four-year starter for the Bobcats. … As a senior played in 11 games with nine starts and finished third on the team with 67 tackles. .., Also had six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. … Named consensus honorable mention All-Sun Belt as a junior after recording 71 tackles, eight TFL and two sacks. … Led Texas State with 11.5 TFL in 2017. … Took a redshirt in 2014 and missed all of 2015 with an injury.

Zack Johnson, OL, North Dakota State

Moved to right guard as a senior. … In 2019, tabbed first-team All-American by HERO Sports, Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Football Foundation, second-team All-American by the Associated Press and third- team by STATS. … Also named first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference. …Started at right tackle in 2017 and ’18. … Selected first-team All-American by Walter Camp as a junior as well as second team by STATS FCS, HERO Sports and Phil Steele in addition to first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference. … 6-6, 310.

Congrats to offensive lineman Zack Johnson, who will sign with the Green Bay Packers! #ProBison pic.twitter.com/Ba45HXa4Nr — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) April 25, 2020

Jordan Jones, TE/FB, Prairie View A&M

Had 28 catches for 497 yards, second on the team, and four touchdowns as a senior. … Finished with 56 receptions for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Named to all-conference team in 2016 and ’19.

Congratulations to Jalen Morton and Jordan Jones from Prairie View A&M to the Green Bay Packers I’m very proud of the both of you. God is good! PV – U KNOW #SPOTTHEBALL pic.twitter.com/LIY25RD5xz — Eric Dooley (@EricDooley80) April 26, 2020

Jalen Morton, QB, Prairie View A&M

Played in eight games as a senior, completing 59.5% of his passes for 1,841 yards (230.1 per game) with 15 touchdowns. … Rushed for 525 yards on 74 carries (6.1 average) with six TDs. … Passed for 2,159 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior in 10 games. … Also rushed for 763 yards on 120 attempts (6.4 average) with seven touchdowns. … 6-3, 224. … Ran a 4.67 in the 40.

Thank You to the GreenBay Packers Organization for giving me an opportunity to contribute to the team and the culture. @packers — Jalen Morton (@JMoII1) April 26, 2020

Willington Previlon, DE, Rutgers

Started as a redshirt senior and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media. … Recorded 35 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss. … 32 of 36 stops were against the run. … Finished with 71 tackles, 11.5 TLF, four sacks and three pass breakups. … 6-5, 285. … Ran a 5.06 in the 40.

Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State

Left after his junior season. … Two-year starter. … Had 60 tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions as a junior. … Named honorable mention All-ACC in 2019. … IN 208 had 58 tackles, eight PD and four INTs. … Had seven PD as a backup as a freshman in 2017. … Tabbed with a sixth-round draft grade by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. … 6-1, 187. … Ran a 4.65 in the 40 at the combine.

Delontae Scott, Edge, SMU

Two-year starter. … Had 39 tackles, a team-high 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles as a senior. … The 18 TFL were second-most in a season in SMU history. … Named second-team All-AAC. … Recorded 10.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks in 2018. .., .6-5, 246. … Ran 4.78 in the 40.

It’s a blessing to bet apart of the @packers organization. Let’s get to work! 🙏🏾🧀 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/nw7lfDGenc — Delontae Scott (@Lontaetrefive) April 26, 2020

Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State

Three-year starter finished with 150 catches for 1,640 yards and seven touchdowns in 43 games. … Ranks third in Spartans history in receptions. … As a senior had 49 receptions for 697 yards and four TDs despite missing four games. … 6-foot, 212.

Will Sunderland Jr., DB, Troy

Played two years at Troy after transferring from Oklahoma. … Had 38 tackles, eight passes defensed and four interceptions as a senior. … Dismissed from Oklahoma in 2017 after being arrested for concealing stolen property. … 6-2, 196. … Ran a 4.50 in the 40.

Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis

Played only six games with one start in 2019 due to foot injury. … As a senior rushed for 350 yards on 78 carries (4.5 average) with five touchdowns and caught eight passes for 65 yards. … Had 1,112 yards rushing as a junior (5.4 average) with 16 touchdowns and 17 catches for 197 yards with two TDs as a backup to Darrell Henderson. … Rushed for 866 yards and 13 TDs in 2017. … 6-1, 217. … Ran a 4.57 in the 40 at the combine.