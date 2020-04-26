Green Bay Packers 2020 NFL draft capsules

Capsules and quotes about each player in the 2019 NFL craft class of the Green Bay Packers:

1st round: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

In 2018 as a sophomore was named second-team All-MWC after throwing for school-record 3,567 yards. … Completed 64.0% of his passes with 32 touchdowns (eighth in FBS) and only six interceptions in 2018. … Slipped in 2019, perhaps due to losing nine offensive starters, completing 61.9% of his passes for 3,402 yards with 20 TDs and 17 INTs. … Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst: “We think down the road, he certainly has all the ability to be a difference maker at that position, but these things take time, especially at that position.” More on Love

2nd round: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

A three-year starter, he left Boston College as the school’s all-time leading rusher. … A first-team All-ACC selection in all three of his seasons. … He was the first freshman first-team All-ACC running back since 2002. … Rushed for 1,685 yards (5.3 average) and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.… Finished with 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 average) and 38 TDs. … Packers college scout Mike Owen: “The way his structure is, he’s built to last. He’s gonna carry the load if he can. … I think he’ll be a great complement to Aaron Jones and Jamaal. I think that’s a three-headed beast that can come in, take this running game to the next level.” More on Dillon

3rd round: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Finished career with 92 receptions for 1,117 yards and 12 TDs over four seasons (two as starter). … His 504 receiving yards as tight end in 2019 rank second in single-season program history behind Travis Kelce in 2012 (722). … Joined NFL veteran Brent Celek as only Cincinnati tight ends to register 1,000 career receiving yards. … Name pronounced DUH-gwah-ruh. … Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst: “When we were down at the Senior Bowl we really thought would fit with what Matt (LaFleur) wants to do with one of those H-back tight ends. … We think he’ll be a matchup problem for us.” More on Deguara

5th round: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

Honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior. … Missed five games due to injury in 2019 and sat out Minnesota’s bowl game to train for the NFL. … Had 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in 2019. … As a junior recorded 59 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 2 PD. … Packers college scout Brandian Ross: “The first thing you notice is his toughness and versatility. … He can do a little bit of everything. I have no issue with him in the run or pass game.”

6th round: Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan

Started at left tackle as a junior and senior for the Wolverines. … Played right tackle as a sophomore. … First-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2018 and 2019. … Expected to play guard in the NFL. … Ran a 5.08 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and did 24 reps on the bench press. … Runyan: “My whole career I’ve always just been a guy who is about just about getting on the field. … Getting on the field — guard, center or tackle — has never been an issue with me. I’ve talked to them about playing guard or tackle, but I’m up for playing whatever.”

6th round: Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

Four-year starter with the Ducks. … Named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in all four years. … Played in 50 games with 49 starts (only non-start due to targeting penalty incurred in previous game). … Did 33 reps in the bench press at the NFL combine. … Hanson: “I feel verycomfortable making protections. I really like playing center because I get to make those proection calls. … I’m excited for the challenge (and) I know it’s going to be a challenge because it’s the NFL and they’re going to be asking their centers to do more than I did in college.”

6th round: Simon Stepaniak, OG, Indiana

Four-year starter with the Hoosies all at right guard save one game at left guard. … Named honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior in 2019. … Didn’t work out at the combine due to a knee injury but still did 37 reps on the bench press. … Stepaniak: “I take pride in my athleticism. I don’t think I’m a one-sided player. In my final season last year, there wasn’t plays I was taking off. Getting after the guy across from me as much as I can and try to make his day not a good day, you know what I’m saying?”

7th round: Vernon Scott, S, TCU

Free safety played in at least 10 games in each of his four seasons with the Horned Frogs. … Started two games as a junior and all 10 he played as a senior. … Had 44 tackles with eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2019. … Scott: “My film shows I’m very versatile. I feel I can do a lot of things.”

7th round: Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami

Won’t turn 21 until July 28. … Two-year starter with the Hurricanes. … In 2018 had nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. … As a sophomore in 2018 recorded 17 TFL with 5.5 sacks and five passes defensed. … Ran a 4.82 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.