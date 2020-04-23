Final Green Bay Packers 2020 mock draft roundup

The NFL draft is finally upon us, which means it’s time for one last look at who is being projected to be selected by the Green Bay Packers.

Make sure to bookmark this to check and see how well the prognosticators did (or didn’t do), or to check back to see who was predicted in Day 2 and/or Day 3 for the mocks which go beyond one round.

If you want to compare, here’s our previous mock draft roundups: post-free agency (April 2) | post-combine (March 5) | post-Super Bowl (Feb. 6).

For reference, the Packers own one pick in each of the first five rounds, three in the sixth round and two in the seventh.

Wide receiver is again a very popular choice for Green Bay in the first round, with three in particular standing out. But there’s also tackles, linebackers, defensive linemen and, yes, one particular quarterback.

For what it’s worth, Green Bay has taken a defensive player in the first round each year since 2012. In 2010 and ’11, the Packers selected an offensive tackle. The three years previous, defense. And in 2005, as you likely well know, quarterback. Green Bay hasn’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002 and have selected only five overall in that round.

Now, without further ado, here’s our final mock draft roundup with over 60 to peruse:

Peter King of NBC Sports: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC. “Professional receiver. Most have him in the second round. But the Packers don’t pick again till 62, and they see a solid but unspectacular disciplined route-runner and competitive 50-50-ball player. “He’s so reliable,” one coach told me Saturday. “He might get lost in a crop of receivers this good, but he shouldn’t. He’ll be a good receiver in the league for a long time.” Speaking of competitive receivers who were a quarterback’s best friend: Jordy Nelson, 6-3, 220 — Michael Pittman, 6-4, 222.”

Albert Breer of SI.com: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU. “The Packers need to get faster and while Raegor didn’t run as fast as many expected in Indy, he’s a legitimate game-breaker who should transition smoothly to the NFL. Matt LaFleur will be appreciative of this one, given his experience around similarly speedy receivers like Gabriel and Sammy Watkins. And this will be of nice benefit to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams too.”

Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. “Justin Jefferson would be a fine addition to the Packers receiving corps, though: big target, great hands, fine routes, runs like an angry tight end with the ball in his hands. Selecting him would make perfect sense. But enjoy your developmental tackle or safety-cornerback tweener, Packers fans. Your team will be sure to address its receiving corps in the fourth round. That way, it won’t sting as much when [Aaron] Rodgers rejects their choice.”

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Drafttek (7 rounds): Round 1 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 2 – Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri; Round 3 – Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn; Round 4 – Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri; Round 5 – Tanner Muse, S, Clemson; Round 6a – Lucas Niang, OT, TCU; Round 6b – James Smith-Williams, Edge, NC State; Round 6c – Joe Reed, WR, Virginia; Round 7a – Josiah Coatney, DT, Mississippi; Round 7b – Kristian Wilkerson, WR, SMU.

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com (3 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State; Round 3 – Logan Wilson, LB, Wyomng.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. “If he’s not available, the pick is likely to be Ross Blacklock or Marlon Davidson.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (note: this is a projected trade up); Round 2 – Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado; Round 3 – (used in trade up); Round 4 – Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa; Round 5 – McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas; Round 6a – A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State; Round 6b – Dante Olson, LB, Montana; Round 6c – (used in trade up); Round 7a – Isaiah Wright, WR, Temple; Round 7b – John Molchon, OG, Boise State.

Charles Davis of NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News (3 rounds): Josh Jones, OT, Houston; Round 2 – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame; Round 3 – Troy Dye, LB, Oregon.

Joel Klatt of FOX Sports: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (7 rounds): Round 1 – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame; Round 3 – Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU; Round 4 – David Woodward, LB, Utah State; Round 5 – Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte; Round 6a – Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State; Round 6b – James Robinson, RB, Illinois State; Round 6c – Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech; Round 7a – John Reid, CB, Penn State; Round 7b — Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss.

John Clayton of the Washington Post: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Danny Kelly of The Ringer: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Jordan Elliott, DE/DT, Missouri; Round 3 – Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri; Round 4 – Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M; Round 5 – Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt; Round 6a – Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami; Round 6b – Benito Jones, NT, Mississippi; Round 6c – Tanner Muse, S, Clemson; Round 7a – Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State; Round 7b – Neville Clarke, CB, Central Florida; Round 7c —

Evan Silva of Establish the Run: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Josh Norris of Rotoworld: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

Kyle Meinke of mlive.com: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma.

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: Austin Jackson, OT, USC.

Brad Kelly of Pro Football Network: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

DJ Boyer of DraftStie.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Roudn 2 – Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma; Round 3 – Jacob Phillips, ILB, LSU; Round 4 – Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri; Round 5 – Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami; Round 6a – Javon Leake, RB, Maryland; Round 6b – Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin; Round 6c – Casey Toohill, OLB, Stanford; Round 7a – Jaed Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt; Round 7b – Nigel Kilby, TE, Southern Illinois.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Round 1 – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame; Round 3 – Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA.

Rhett Lewis of NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Steve Serby of the NY Post: Josh Jones, OT, Houston.

Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting: Austin Jackson, OT, USC.

Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

R.J. White of CBSSports.com: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; Round 2 – Jordan Love, QB, Utah State; Round 3 – Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford; Round 4 – Malik Harrison, ILB, Ohio State; Round 5 – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas; Round 6a – John Simpson, OG, Clemson; Round 6b – Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech; Round 6c – Sam McKeon, TE, Michigan; Round 7a – Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor; Round 7b – Brandon Jones, S, Texas.

John Edwards of CBSSports.com (2 rounds): Round 1 – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – Jacob Eason, QB, Washington.

Cris Collinsworth of Pro Football Focus: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa.

Nate Davis of USA Today: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Josh Jones, OT, Houston.

Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC.

Eric Walden of the Salt Lake City Tribune: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (projected trade up to No. 23).

Andy McNamara of Sportsnet.ca: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State.

Josh Friedman of the Cherry Hill Courier Post: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Ben Raven of mlive.com: Austin Jackson, OT, USC.

Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Ben Albright of Pro Football Network: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech.

MyNFLDraft.com: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Alex Khvatov of NFL Draft Blitz: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State.

Scott Wright of NFL Draft Countdown (3 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri; Round 3 – Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama.

Forrest N. Long of The Huddle Report: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC.

Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network: Michael Pittman Jr., WR. USC.

Rob Rang of NFL Draft Scout: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn. “The Packers currently only have seven defensive linemen on their roster. Built like a defensive tackle with enough burst to harass off the edge, Davidson could fill multiple roles.”

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.

Cam Inman of the Mercury News: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Peter Schrager of NFL.com: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (trade up to 27).

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (7 rounds): Round 1 – Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin; Round 2 – Jacob Eason, QB, Washington; Round 3 – Harrison Bryant, TE, FAU; Round 4 – Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island; Round 5 – Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan; Round 6a – Jon Runyan, OT, Michigan; Round 6b – Tremayne Anchrum, OG, Clemson; Round 6c – Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame; Round 7a – Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State; Round 7b – Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State.

FINAL TALLY

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State – 12

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech – 3

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Austin Jackson, OT, USC – 3

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU – 3

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Josh Jones, OT, Houston – 4

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State – 2

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – 10

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma – 3

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC – 4

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU – 8

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – 5