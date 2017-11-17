WIAA D-5: Glodowski leads Amherst to its third straight title

Amherst quarterback Marcus Glodowski ran for 269 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 28-21 victory over Lutheran in the WIAA Division 5 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Glodowski’s 269 rushing yards set a new Div. 5 state record as he led Amherst (13-1) to its third straight title. The Falcons join Stratford, Kimberly, Lancaster, Manitowoc, Monroe, Two Rivers and Waunakee as the only schools to have won at least three consecutive.

Amherst had 464 yards in total offense, including 415 rushing compared to Lutheran’s 280 yards in total offense.

Lutheran quarterback Ethan Wilkins threw for 199 yards completing 16 of 26 passes and two touchdowns. Running back Dane Vance added 67 yards in 16 carries.

With 6:52 remaining and the game tied, Glodowski scored the winning touchdown on a 5-yard run following a 70-yard drive.

The Falcons’ defense held Lutheran to just one yard in its final two possessions.

TOUCHDOWN! It takes Amherst just three minutes to score. #wiaafb Watch the Div. 5 championship: https://t.co/tDRZjrqjF9 pic.twitter.com/wEpnVaBDMN — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

Marcus Glodowski takes it 27 yards for the touchdown! Amherst takes a 14-7 lead. #wiaafb WATCH: https://t.co/tDRZjrqjF9 pic.twitter.com/ytZPK499u7 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

.@LCLHS blocks the punt and then converts on a 12-yard touchdown pass! WATCH: https://t.co/tDRZjrqjF9 pic.twitter.com/weKDVaL5KU — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

Tie ball game again! Glodowski runs for another touchdown from 3 yards out. #wiaafb WATCH: https://t.co/tDRZjrqjF9 pic.twitter.com/KS791c5sBP — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 16, 2017

STATE CHAMPS! Amherst wins the Div. 5 title! #wiaafb pic.twitter.com/ls1xJzGWiR — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2017