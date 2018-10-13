Antetokounmpo notches triple-double, Bucks cruise past Wolves in preseason finale

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double as the Bucks cruised to a 143-121 victory over the Timberwolves in the preseason finale.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 25 minutes. Khris Middleton added 22 points while Christian Wood came off the bench to score 19.

Milwaukee was 25-of-48 from 3-point range in the win.

Taj Gibson led Minnesota with 21 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucks open the season against the Hornets on Wednesday.