Giannis, Bucks cruise past Bulls in Fiserv Forum opener

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks put on a smashing opening-night performance at their new arena.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and the Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 116-82 on Wednesday night in the first game at the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks had the look of contenders under new coach Mike Budenholzer, scoring 63 points in the first half of their preseason opener and leading by as much as 34 points.

Their new arena opened in August and the Bucks looked right at home there against the Bulls, overwhelming them on the backboards with a 64-43 rebound advantage.

Bobby Portis led Chicago with 17 points and Kris Dunn added 10.

BUCKS: Eric Bledsoe added 16 points, Khris Middleton scored 15 and Pat Connaughton had 12 points on four 3-pointers. … First-rounder Donte DiVincenzo scored just two points on 1-of-9 shooting but grabbed seven boards in 19 minutes … Budenholzer spent the last five seasons as Atlanta coach.

BULLS: Jabari Parker was 1 of 12 from the field and scored two points in his return to Milwaukee, where the Bucks’ former No. 2 pick played his first four seasons. … No. 7 pick Wendell Carter Jr. had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting.

UP NEXT: The Bucks (1-0) play Minnesota at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday. The Bulls (1-1) visit Charlotte on Monday.