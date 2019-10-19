Freshmen lead the way as Badgers beat No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 6-2

Freshmen Cole Caufield and Owen Lindmark each scored twice and the Badgers scored five unanswered goals to beat No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 6-2 on Friday night in their home opener.

Lindmark’s second goal proved to be the game-winner, while Caufield continues to impress in his rookie debut with six goals through two games.

Linus Weissbach and Tarek Baker also scored for Wisconsin, tallying their first goals of the season.

The defending national champions put up two goals in the first period, but Wisconsin held them scoreless through the final two.

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 26 saves for the Badgers.