Peralta strong in spring debut, Brewers fall to Mariners 2-1

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to 2-2 in Cactus League play after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddy Peralta was strong in his first start of the spring, striking out two and allowing just one hit over two innings.

Milwaukee recorded just three hits as a team, including an RBI double by Luis Castro.

Evan White, the Mariners‘ first-round pick in the 2017 draft and slated to be team’s starting first baseman this season, doubled and singled. Kendall Graveman worked two innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, giving up a hit and a walk.