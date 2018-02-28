Franklin’s 3-run blast lifts Brewers past Reds

Trailing 3-0 in the fifth inning, the Milwaukee Brewers scored six unanswered runs to top the Cincinnati Reds 6-3.

After Eric Solgard tied the game with a bases clearing double in the bottom of the fifth, Nick Franklin delivered a 3-run home run in the sixth to give the Brewers a 6-3 lead.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson pitched two shutout, one-hit innings on 19 pitches.

Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Wilkerson allowed all three of Cincinnati’s runs.

After Taylor Williams struck out a pair in the eighth, Corbin Burnes pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.