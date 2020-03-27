FOX Sports Wisconsin announces broadcast schedule for Bucks classic games
FOX Sports Wisconsin
FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will replay six memorable Bucks games from 1972 to 2019 over the next two weeks. From April 1 to April 15, Bucks fans can watch primetime re-airs on every date the Bucks were previously scheduled to play this season.
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Original Date
|Notes
|April 1
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks
|4/25/15
|Bayless Playoff Buzzer Beater
|April 3
|7 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks
|1/9/72
|Bucks end Lakers 33-game win streak
|April 9
|7 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
|5/2/83
|Game 4 of Eastern Conference Semifinals
|April 11
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks
|5/11/86
|Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semifinals
|April 12
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks
|5/20/01
|Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semifinals
|April 15
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder
|11/10/19
|Bucks first win of 18-game win streak