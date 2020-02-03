FOX Sports Wisconsin announces 2020 Brewers spring training television schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers announced the 2020 spring training telecast schedule on Monday. The regional sports network will broadcast 14 games, including 11 home games from American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Bill Schroeder will serve as the primary analyst from the broadcast booth and will be joined by Brian Anderson and Craig Coshun. Sophia Minnaert will once again act as sideline reporter for several games.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the Brewers in action Feb. 24 when they face the Angels. The Brewers will host their NL Central rival, the Chicago Cubs, on March 22.

The regional sports network will also debut a special “Brewers Season Preview 2020” show on March 19.

All games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin will be available in high definition and will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.

2020 Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Broadcast Schedule