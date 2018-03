FOX Sports Wisconsin, Brewers announce 2018 broadcast schedule

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers announced a 155-game telecast schedule for the 2018 season Monday. FOX Sports Wisconsin will serve as the exclusive, local television home for the Brewers.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s regular-season coverage begins Thursday, March 29 when Milwaukee visits San Diego for the first-ever Brewers-Padres Opening Day matchup. The Brewers’ first homestand will get underway on April 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals. The regional sports network’s coverage will begin at noon with a special one-hour edition of Brewers Live.

Highlights of the 2018 season schedule include 19 games vs. the division rival Chicago Cubs, 14 against the Cardinals and four games against the American League Central champion Cleveland Indians. The Brewers will wrap up the regular season with a brief interleague homestand against the Detroit Tigers at the end of September.

The Brewers are slated to take the national stage on FS1 a total of seven times, including March 31, when the Brewers face the Padres in their first regular season series.

Brian Anderson will resume his role as the primary play-by-play announcer with Matt Lepay joining analyst Bill Schroeder in the broadcast booth for select telecasts. Craig Coshun will serve as the primary host for Brewers Live pre and postgame shows and will join the booth as the play-by-play announcer for select telecasts. Sophia Minnaert will serve as the primary sideline reporter.

Brewers Live airs before and after Brewers telecasts with Coshun, as well as analysis by former first base coach Davey Nelson and former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine.

As previously announced, FOX Sports Wisconsin will televise a total of 12 Brewers spring training games in 2018. Fans can prepare for the Brewers’ 2018 season with Brewers Season Preview, which premieres on March 10.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.7 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year.

Date Day Opponent Time March 29 Thursday at San Diego 3 p.m.* March 30 Friday at San Diego 9 p.m. March 31 Saturday at San Diego 7:30 p.m. (FS1) April 2 Monday St. Louis 1 p.m.* April 3 Tuesday St. Louis 6:30 p.m. April 4 Wednesday St. Louis 6:30 p.m. (FS1) April 5 Thursday Chicago Cubs 7 p.m.+ April 6 Friday Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. April 7 Saturday Chicago Cubs 3 p.m. (FS1) April 8 Sunday Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. April 10 Tuesday at St. Louis 7 p.m. April 11 Wednesday at St. Louis 12 p.m.* April 13 Friday at New York Mets 6 p.m. April 14 Saturday at New York Mets 6 p.m. April 15 Sunday at New York Mets 12 p.m. April 16 Monday Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. April 17 Tuesday Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. April 18 Wednesday Cincinnati 12:30 p.m.* April 19 Thursday Miami 7 p.m. April 20 Friday Miami 7 p.m. April 21 Saturday Miami 6 p.m. April 22 Sunday Miami 1 p.m. April 24 Tuesday at Kansas City 7 p.m. April 25 Wednesday at Kansas City 7 p.m. April 26 Thursday at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. April 27 Friday at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m.* April 28 Saturday at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. April 29 Sunday at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. April 30 Monday at Cincinnati 6 p.m. May 1 Tuesday at Cincinnati 6 p.m. May 2 Wednesday at Cincinnati 6 p.m. May 4 Friday Pittsburgh 7 p.m. May 5 Saturday Pittsburgh 6 p.m. May 6 Sunday Pittsburgh 1 p.m. May 8 Tuesday Cleveland 6:30 p.m. May 9 Wednesday Cleveland 12 p.m.* May 10 Thursday at Colorado 7:30 p.m. May 11 Friday at Colorado 7:30 p.m. May 12 Saturday at Colorado 7 p.m. May 13 Sunday at Colorado 2 p.m. May 14 Monday at Arizona 8:30 p.m. May 15 Tuesday at Arizona 8:30 p.m. May 16 Wednesday at Arizona 2:30 p.m.* May 18 Friday at Minnesota 7 p.m. May 19 Saturday at Minnesota 6 p.m. May 20 Sunday at Minnesota 1 p.m. May 21 Monday Arizona 6:30 p.m. May 22 Tuesday Arizona 6:30 p.m. May 23 Wednesday Arizona 12 p.m.* May 24 Thursday New York Mets 7 p.m. May 25 Friday New York Mets 7 p.m. May 26 Saturday New York Mets 3 p.m. May 27 Sunday New York Mets 1 p.m. May 28 Monday St. Louis 1 p.m.* May 29 Tuesday St. Louis 6:30 p.m. May 30 Wednesday St. Louis 12 p.m.* June 1 Friday at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. June 2 Saturday at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. June 3 Sunday at Cleveland 1 p.m. June 5 Tuesday at Cleveland 6 p.m. June 6 Wednesday at Cleveland 12 p.m.* June 8 Friday at Philadelphia 6 p.m. June 9 Saturday at Philadelphia 12 p.m. June 10 Sunday at Philadelphia 12:30 p.m. June 11 Monday Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. June 12 Tuesday Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. June 13 Wednesday Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. June 15 Friday Philadelphia 7 p.m. June 16 Saturday Philadelphia 3 p.m. June 17 Sunday Philadelphia 1 p.m. June 18 Monday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. June 19 Tuesday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. June 20 Wednesday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. June 21 Thursday St. Louis 7 p.m. June 22 Friday St. Louis 7 p.m. June 23 Saturday St. Louis 3 p.m. June 24 Sunday St. Louis 1 p.m. June 26 Tuesday Kansas City 7 p.m. June 27 Wednesday Kansas City 1 p.m. June 28 Thursday at Cincinnati 6 p.m. June 29 Friday at Cincinnati 6 p.m. June 30 Saturday at Cincinnati 3 p.m. July 1 Sunday at Cincinnati 12 p.m. July 2 Monday Minnesota 7 p.m. July 3 Tuesday Minnesota 3 p.m. July 4 Wednesday Minnesota 3 p.m. July 5 Thursday Atlanta 7 p.m. July 6 Friday Atlanta 7 p.m. July 7 Saturday Atlanta 3 p.m. (FS1) July 8 Sunday Atlanta 1 p.m. July 9 Monday at Miami 6 p.m. July 10 Tuesday at Miami 6 p.m. July 11 Wednesday at Miami 6 p.m. July 12 Thursday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. July 13 Friday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. July 14 Saturday at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. July 15 Sunday at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. July 20 Friday Los Angeles Dodgers 7 p.m. July 21 Saturday Los Angeles Dodgers 6 p.m. July 22 Sunday Los Angeles Dodgers 1 p.m. July 23 Monday Washington 7 p.m. July 24 Tuesday Washington 7 p.m. July 25 Wednesday Washington 1 p.m. July 26 Thursday at San Francisco 9 p.m. July 27 Friday at San Francisco 9 p.m. July 28 Saturday at San Francisco 8 p.m. July 29 Sunday at San Francisco 3 p.m. July 30 Monday at Los Angeles Dodgers 9 p.m. July 31 Tuesday at Los Angeles Dodgers 9 p.m. Aug. 1 Wednesday at Los Angeles Dodgers 9 p.m. Aug. 2 Thursday at Los Angeles Dodgers 8 p.m. Aug. 3 Friday Colorado 7 p.m. Aug. 4 Saturday Colorado 6 p.m. Aug. 5 Sunday Colorado 1 p.m. Aug 7 Tuesday San Diego 7 p.m. Aug. 8 Wednesday San Diego 7 p.m. Aug. 9 Thursday San Diego 1 p.m. Aug. 10 Friday at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 Saturday at Atlanta 6 p.m. (FS1) Aug. 12 Sunday at Atlanta 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 Tuesday at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. Aug. 15 Wednesday at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. Aug. 17 Friday at St. Louis 7 p.m. Aug. 18 Saturday at St. Louis 6 p.m. (FS1) Aug. 19 Sunday at St. Louis 1 p.m. Aug. 20 Monday Cincinnati 7 p.m. Aug. 21 Tuesday Cincinnati 7 p.m. Aug. 22 Wednesday Cincinnati 1 p.m. Aug. 24 Friday Pittsburgh 7 p.m. Aug. 25 Saturday Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Aug. 26 Sunday Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Aug. 28 Tuesday at Cincinnati 6 p.m. Aug. 29 Wednesday at Cincinnati 6 p.m. Aug. 30 Thursday at Cincinnati 11:30 p.m. Aug. 31 Friday at Washington 6 p.m. Sept. 1 Saturday at Washington 6 p.m. Sept. 2 Sunday at Washington 12:30 p.m. Sept. 3 Monday Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. Sept. 4 Tuesday Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. Sept. 5 Wednesday Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. Sept. 7 Friday San Francisco 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Saturday San Francisco 6 p.m. Sept. 9 Sunday San Francisco 1 p.m. Sept. 10 Monday at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. Sept. 11 Tuesday at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. Sept. 12 Wednesday at Chicago Cubs 7 p.m. Sept. 14 Friday Pittsburgh 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Saturday Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Sept. 16 Sunday Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Sept. 17 Monday Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Tuesday Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 Wednesday Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 Friday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Sept. 22 Saturday at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Sept. 23 Sunday at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 Monday at St. Louis 7 p.m. Sept. 25 Tuesday at St. Louis 7 p.m. Sept. 26 Wednesday at St. Louis 6 p.m. Sept. 28 Friday Detroit 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Saturday Detroit 6 p.m. (FS1) Sept. 30 Sunday Detroit 2 p.m.

*Denotes weekday day games that will be replayed in primetime

+ airs on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS

All Times Central

Schedule Subject to Change