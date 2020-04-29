FOX Sports Wisconsin announces additional ‘Brewers classics’ games

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced Wednesday plans to televise additional “Brewers Classics” games throughout the month of May. Over the next two weeks, the network will replay seven memorable Brewers games from 1982 to 2018 as well as 1975 All-Star Game at Milwaukee County Stadium featuring Hank Aaron and George Scott.

In advance of two memorable “Brewers Classics” from 2008, FOX Sports Wisconsin will debut an exclusive Zoom-style interview with former Brewers pitcher CC Sabathia on Monday, May 4. Sabathia discusses his memorable run to the postseason with Milwaukee as part of a conversation with Brian Anderson for a new episode of “Unscripted” at 6:30 p.m.

Broadcast schedule

DATE TIME MATCHUP ORIGINAL DATE NOTES May 2 7 p.m. 1975 All-Star Game 7/15/75 1975 All-Star Game at Milwaukee County Stadium May 4 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/04 Ben Sheets strikes out 18 Braves May 6 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates 8/31/08 CC Sabathia pitches one-hitter with 11 Ks for Brewers’ eighth win in nine games May 8 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers 9/28/08 Ryan Braun’s 8th-inning homer puts Brewers in playoffs for first time since 1982 May 10 6 p.m. Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers 6/25/05 Prince Fielder and Rickie Weeks hit first MLB home runs May 12 7 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers 10/7/11 Nyjer Morgan delivers 10th-inning walk-off to send Crew to NLCS May 14 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles 10/3/82 Brewers win A.L. East on last day of season May 16 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals 9/26/18 Brewers clinch playoff berth following a series sweep in St. Louis The remaining May schedule will be announced later in the month.

