FOX Sports Wisconsin announces broadcast schedule for Brewers classic games

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay six memorable Brewers games from 1982 to 1987 over the next two weeks. Brewers fans can watch prime time re-airs beginning on April 2 through April 13. These six games are the beginning of a larger series of classic games to be announced later.

Click and follow FOX Sports Wisconsin’s social accounts for updates: #BrewersClassics

DATE TIME MATCHUP ORIGINAL DATE NOTES
April 2 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles 4/15/87 Juan Nieves no-hitter
April 6 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox 4/20/87 Brewers set AL record with 13th straight win to start a season
April 8 7 p.m. California Angels at Milwaukee Brewers 10/8/82 1982 ALCS Game 3
April 10 7 p.m. California Angels at Milwaukee Brewers 10/9/82 1982 ALCS Game 4
April 12 6 p.m. California Angels at Milwaukee Brewers 10/10/82 1982 ALCS Game 5
April 13 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals 10/12/82 1982 World Series Game 1