FOX Sports Wisconsin announces broadcast schedule for Brewers classic games

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay six memorable Brewers games from 1982 to 1987 over the next two weeks. Brewers fans can watch prime time re-airs beginning on April 2 through April 13. These six games are the beginning of a larger series of classic games to be announced later.

