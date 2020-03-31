FOX Sports Wisconsin announces broadcast schedule for Brewers classic games
FOX Sports Wisconsin
FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Brewers, will replay six memorable Brewers games from 1982 to 1987 over the next two weeks. Brewers fans can watch prime time re-airs beginning on April 2 through April 13. These six games are the beginning of a larger series of classic games to be announced later.
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCHUP
|ORIGINAL DATE
|NOTES
|April 2
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
|4/15/87
|Juan Nieves no-hitter
|April 6
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox
|4/20/87
|Brewers set AL record with 13th straight win to start a season
|April 8
|7 p.m.
|California Angels at Milwaukee Brewers
|10/8/82
|1982 ALCS Game 3
|April 10
|7 p.m.
|California Angels at Milwaukee Brewers
|10/9/82
|1982 ALCS Game 4
|April 12
|6 p.m.
|California Angels at Milwaukee Brewers
|10/10/82
|1982 ALCS Game 5
|April 13
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
|10/12/82
|1982 World Series Game 1