FOX Sports Wisconsin’s Brewers coverage delivers big ratings boost

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that the team’s 43 percent household ratings increase at the MLB All-Star break was the third highest increase in all of MLB.

The team is also drawing the fourth highest household rating in the majors with a 5.16 household rating, improving from 3.62 this time last season.

The ratings success has led Brewers games on FS Wisconsin to rank No. 1 in their market in primetime — beating the primetime average of all other TV networks.

In the Milwaukee market, 8,685 households represent one rating point; therefore, over 45,000 households are consistently tuning in to watch the Brewers this season.

June was on fire …

The Brewers had 8 games above a 6.9 HH rating during the month.

The highest rated telecast of the season came Tuesday, June 26, when the Milwaukee Brewers – Kansas City Royals matchup on FOX Sports Wisconsin earned an 8.36 HH rating.

July is anything but average …

July’s ratings are off to a hot start with an average 5.76 HH rating through 16 games.

The Brewers-Twins series at the beginning of the month was the best rated series on FOX Sports Wisconsin since 2014 – the 2 games averaged a 7.39 HH rating.

The Brewers will take a few days off from FOX Sports Wisconsin as the 89th MLB All-Star Game airs live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.7 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.

*Data provided by Nielsen, 3/29/18-7/8/18