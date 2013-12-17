FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS Channel Information

The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel is a channel used by FOX Sports Wisconsin to simultaneously show multiple live events on two channels, giving viewers another option to follow their local teams.

As the exclusive local television partner of the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks, FOX Sports Wisconsin televises hundreds of live events annually. With two teams and just one channel, scheduling conflicts are inevitable. The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel offers a solution.

The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports Wisconsin. The majority of providers in Wisconsin carry the FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel, but some do not have the technical capabilities to show the additional games (or decline to do so).

As FOX Sports Wisconsin continues to expand its programming lineup, the FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel becomes an essential outlet to televise more programming.

FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS Channel information:

Provider Channel Location
Charter Communications** 323 (SD) 682 (HD) Wisconsin
Time Warner (Spectrum)** 1310 (HD) 310 (SD) Wisconsin
DirecTV 669-1 (HD) Wisconsin
Dish 442 (SD) 9580 (HD) 412-30 (Hopper) Wisconsin
AT&T U-verse 1745 (HD) 745 (SD) Wisconsin

**Time Warner/Spectrum and Charter Communications customers will need a digital receiver to receive the PLUS channel.

Member Companies FS WI PLUS
SD Channel No.		 FS WI PLUS
HD Channel No.
Bayland Telephone, LLC 159 659
Chippewa Valley Cable, Inc. 35 260
Celect Communications 213
Coon Valley Telecommunications, INC 47 347
La Valle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. 47 347
Lakeland Communications, Inc.
LVT Corp 49 336
Manawa Telecom, Inc.
Marquette-Adams Communications, LLC 25 325
MHTC 26 526
Northeast Telephone Company, LLC 159 659
Northwest Community Communications, Inc.
d.b.a. Northwest Communications
Norvado Communications, Inc. 168 368
Price County Telephone Company, Inc. 26 326
Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, Inc. 47 347
Solarus 48 348
Tech Com. Inc 47 347
Tomorrow Valley Cable Television, Inc. 69 369
Union Information Systems, LLC
Verneau Networks, Inc.
Vernon Communications, LLC 31 331
Western Wisconsin Communications, LLC

 