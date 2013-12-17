The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel is a channel used by FOX Sports Wisconsin to simultaneously show multiple live events on two channels, giving viewers another option to follow their local teams.

As the exclusive local television partner of the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks, FOX Sports Wisconsin televises hundreds of live events annually. With two teams and just one channel, scheduling conflicts are inevitable. The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel offers a solution.

The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports Wisconsin. The majority of providers in Wisconsin carry the FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel, but some do not have the technical capabilities to show the additional games (or decline to do so).

As FOX Sports Wisconsin continues to expand its programming lineup, the FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel becomes an essential outlet to televise more programming.

FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS Channel information:

Provider Channel Location Charter Communications** 323 (SD) 682 (HD) Wisconsin Time Warner (Spectrum)** 1310 (HD) 310 (SD) Wisconsin DirecTV 669-1 (HD) Wisconsin Dish 442 (SD) 9580 (HD) 412-30 (Hopper) Wisconsin AT&T U-verse 1745 (HD) 745 (SD) Wisconsin

**Time Warner/Spectrum and Charter Communications customers will need a digital receiver to receive the PLUS channel.