FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS Channel Information
The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel is a channel used by FOX Sports Wisconsin to simultaneously show multiple live events on two channels, giving viewers another option to follow their local teams.
As the exclusive local television partner of the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks, FOX Sports Wisconsin televises hundreds of live events annually. With two teams and just one channel, scheduling conflicts are inevitable. The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel offers a solution.
The FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports Wisconsin. The majority of providers in Wisconsin carry the FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel, but some do not have the technical capabilities to show the additional games (or decline to do so).
As FOX Sports Wisconsin continues to expand its programming lineup, the FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS channel becomes an essential outlet to televise more programming.
FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS Channel information:
|Provider
|Channel
|Location
|Charter Communications**
|323 (SD) 682 (HD)
|Wisconsin
|Time Warner (Spectrum)**
|1310 (HD) 310 (SD)
|Wisconsin
|DirecTV
|669-1 (HD)
|Wisconsin
|Dish
|442 (SD) 9580 (HD) 412-30 (Hopper)
|Wisconsin
|AT&T U-verse
|1745 (HD) 745 (SD)
|Wisconsin
**Time Warner/Spectrum and Charter Communications customers will need a digital receiver to receive the PLUS channel.
|Member Companies
|FS WI PLUS
SD Channel No.
|FS WI PLUS
HD Channel No.
|Bayland Telephone, LLC
|159
|659
|Chippewa Valley Cable, Inc.
|35
|260
|Celect Communications
|213
|Coon Valley Telecommunications, INC
|47
|347
|La Valle Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
|47
|347
|Lakeland Communications, Inc.
|LVT Corp
|49
|336
|Manawa Telecom, Inc.
|Marquette-Adams Communications, LLC
|25
|325
|MHTC
|26
|526
|Northeast Telephone Company, LLC
|159
|659
|Northwest Community Communications, Inc.
d.b.a. Northwest Communications
|Norvado Communications, Inc.
|168
|368
|Price County Telephone Company, Inc.
|26
|326
|Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
|47
|347
|Solarus
|48
|348
|Tech Com. Inc
|47
|347
|Tomorrow Valley Cable Television, Inc.
|69
|369
|Union Information Systems, LLC
|Verneau Networks, Inc.
|Vernon Communications, LLC
|31
|331
|Western Wisconsin Communications, LLC