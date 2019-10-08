For Badgers & Notre Dame, not all MAC wins equal in AP top-25 poll

Wisconsin’s 48-0 win over Kent State wasn’t expected to make a ripple in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.

And, as it turned out, it didn’t. The Badgers did gain some votes – mostly likely due to then-No. 7 Auburn losing – but remained No. 8 in the poll, now behind Florida, which beat Auburn and jumped up over UW from No. 10. OK, that makes sense. A win over a top-10 team certainly stands out more than a shutout over a lower-echelon MAC team.

Wait, scratch that last thought.

No. 9 Notre Dame also beat a MAC team at home this past week. While Wisconsin beat the Golden Flashes 48-0, the Fighting Irish drubbed Bowling Green 52-0.

Apparently that four-point difference was enough for two voters to move Notre Dame past Wisconsin on their top-25 ballot.

Audrey Dahlgren of WLNS-TV dropped Wisconsin from No. 8 to 9 and moved Notre Dame up to 8 from 9. Rob Long of WJFK last had the Badgers at No. 7 (he didn’t turn in a ballot in Week 6). He now has them at No. 9 (also having moved Florida ahead of UW).

Oh, and did we mention that the previous week Kent State beat Bowling Green 62-20?

Enough of that nonsense and back to the positive.

Every voter had Wisconsin ranked in the top 11 this week, including six at No. 6 (last week’s high was No. 7).

Dave Reardon of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press were the biggest movers and shakers, pushing Wisconsin up three spots on their ballots. Reardon jumped the Badgers from No. 9 to 6 while Greder moved UW from 10 to 7.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 7 compared to the last two weeks:

Voter Week 7 Week 6 Week 5 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 6 8 8 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 6 7 7 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 6 9 9 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 6 7 6 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 6 8 8 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 6 7 6 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 7 10 10 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 7 7 7 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 7 8 8 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 7 8 8 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 7 8 8 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 7 8 8 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 7 8 8 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 7 8 8 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 7 8 8 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 7 8 7 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 7 8 8 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 7 8 9 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 7 7 6 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 8 9 9 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 8 8 8 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 8 9 9 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 8 8 8 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 8 8 8 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 8 8 8 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 8 8 8 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 8 8 10 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 8 8 9 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 8 8 8 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 8 8 8 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 8 9 9 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 8 8 8 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 8 9 9 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 8 8 7 Matt Brown, The Athletic 8 8 8 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 8 9 9 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 8 9 9 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 8 8 10 Rece Davis, ESPN 8 8 8 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 8 8 7 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 8 9 9 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 8 8 8 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 8 8 8 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 9 11 11 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 9 8 9 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 9 11 9 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 9 10 10 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 9 10 10 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 9 9 10 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 9 n/a 7 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 9 10 10 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 10 11 11 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 10 10 9 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 10 11 11 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 10 10 9 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 10 10 10 Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 11 12 12 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 11 12 11 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 11 11 9 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 11 11 10 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 11 12 12 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 11 12 12