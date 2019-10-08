For Badgers & Notre Dame, not all MAC wins equal in AP top-25 poll
Wisconsin’s 48-0 win over Kent State wasn’t expected to make a ripple in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll.
And, as it turned out, it didn’t. The Badgers did gain some votes – mostly likely due to then-No. 7 Auburn losing – but remained No. 8 in the poll, now behind Florida, which beat Auburn and jumped up over UW from No. 10. OK, that makes sense. A win over a top-10 team certainly stands out more than a shutout over a lower-echelon MAC team.
More Badgers coverage
Wait, scratch that last thought.
No. 9 Notre Dame also beat a MAC team at home this past week. While Wisconsin beat the Golden Flashes 48-0, the Fighting Irish drubbed Bowling Green 52-0.
Apparently that four-point difference was enough for two voters to move Notre Dame past Wisconsin on their top-25 ballot.
Audrey Dahlgren of WLNS-TV dropped Wisconsin from No. 8 to 9 and moved Notre Dame up to 8 from 9. Rob Long of WJFK last had the Badgers at No. 7 (he didn’t turn in a ballot in Week 6). He now has them at No. 9 (also having moved Florida ahead of UW).
Oh, and did we mention that the previous week Kent State beat Bowling Green 62-20?
Enough of that nonsense and back to the positive.
Every voter had Wisconsin ranked in the top 11 this week, including six at No. 6 (last week’s high was No. 7).
Dave Reardon of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press were the biggest movers and shakers, pushing Wisconsin up three spots on their ballots. Reardon jumped the Badgers from No. 9 to 6 while Greder moved UW from 10 to 7.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 7 compared to the last two weeks:
|Voter
|Week 7
|Week 6
|Week 5
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|6
|8
|8
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|6
|7
|7
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|6
|9
|9
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|6
|7
|6
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|6
|8
|8
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|6
|7
|6
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|7
|10
|10
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|7
|7
|7
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|7
|8
|8
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|7
|8
|8
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|7
|8
|8
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|7
|8
|8
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|7
|8
|8
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|7
|8
|8
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|7
|8
|8
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|7
|8
|7
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|7
|8
|8
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|7
|8
|9
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|7
|7
|6
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|8
|9
|9
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|8
|8
|8
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|8
|9
|9
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|8
|8
|8
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|8
|8
|8
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|8
|8
|8
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|8
|8
|8
|Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|8
|8
|10
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|8
|8
|9
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|8
|8
|8
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|8
|8
|8
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|8
|9
|9
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|8
|8
|8
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|8
|9
|9
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|8
|8
|7
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|8
|8
|8
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|8
|9
|9
|Norm Wood, The Daily Press
|8
|9
|9
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|8
|8
|10
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|8
|8
|8
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|8
|8
|7
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|8
|9
|9
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|8
|8
|8
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|8
|8
|8
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|9
|11
|11
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|9
|8
|9
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|9
|11
|9
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|9
|10
|10
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|9
|10
|10
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|9
|9
|10
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|9
|n/a
|7
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|9
|10
|10
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|10
|11
|11
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|10
|10
|9
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|10
|11
|11
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|10
|10
|9
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|10
|10
|10
|Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star
|11
|12
|12
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|11
|12
|11
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|11
|11
|9
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|11
|11
|10
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|11
|12
|12
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|11
|12
|12
Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns