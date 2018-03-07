Eric Bledsoe has been a lot of things since coming over to the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade back in November — scorer (17.6 points per game), passer (4.6 assists), thief (2.1 steals). Another perhaps unexpected asset of Bledsoe has been volume 3-point shooter.

Bledsoe is averaging 5.0 3-point attempts in 53 games with the Bucks, which would be a career high. He’s also making 1.7 per game — also a career best.

The seventh-year guard has been on something of a 3-point tear lately. In his past 13 games, Bledsoe has made 41.7 percent of his 3 attempts (he’s also averaging 20.7 points, 6.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in that span while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 91.1 percent from the line) and has made at least two 3s in each.

Bledsoe’s previous longest streak of making 2+ 3-pointers in a game was nine, set back in November 2015. He hasn’t had a multiple 3-point streak of more than three games beyond that one and his current run.

Only one Bucks player in franchise history has a better streak of making 2+ 3-pointers — Ray Allen, who did it in 17 straight games during the 2001-02 season. Allen, like Bledsoe, also owns a 13-game streak which he spread across the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. Other than Allen and Bledsoe, only one other Milwaukee player has a streak of 10+ games with at least 2 made 3s — Todd Day.

PLAYER GAMES DATES Ray Allen 17 1/26/2002-3/3/2002 Ray Allen 13 3/18/2002-10/30/2002 Eric Bledsoe 13 2/4/2018-current Ray Allen 12 12/26/2000-1/16/2001 Ray Allen 12 2/3/2001-2/28/2001 Ray Allen 11 11/7/2000-11/28/2000 Todd Day 11 1/14/1995-2/3/1995

Bledsoe also is tied for the longest active streak of 2+ 3-pointers with Golden State’s Steph Curry. The Warriors don’t play Wednesday, so Bledsoe can claim the top spot — as well as No. 2 in Bucks history — against Houston.

Other notes:

— In its last four meetings against Houston, Milwaukee has shot 50.6 percent from the field including 36.6 percent from 3 and are outrebounding the Rockets 42.3-38.3.

— Houston played Tuesday night, winning at Oklahoma City. On no days’ rest this season, the Rockets are averaging 105.4 points while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from 3 — compared to 115.6, 46.7 and 37.5 with 1 or more days’ rest.

— Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.3 points against the Rockets since the 2016-17 season. Only the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (34.7) has a higher scoring average vs. Houston over that span.

Statistics courtesy STATS and basketball-reference.com