OF Santana, C Nottingham among five Brewers call-ups

With September upon us, major-league rosters can expand and the Milwaukee Brewers recalled five players from the minor leagues Saturday.

Recalled from Triple-A were catcher Jacob Nottingham, infielder Tyler Saladino, outfielder Domingo Santana and pitcher Brandon Woodruff, while outfielder Keon Broxton was summoned from Single-A. All five players have appeared with the Brewers this season.

Santana had been a part of Milwaukee’s outfielder rotation early in the season but was sent to Colorado Springs after hitting just .249/313/.354 with three home runs in 62 games. In 55 games with the Sky Sox, Santana was hitting .283 with eight homers.

Saladino hit .260/.322/.404 with four homers in 37 games for Milwaukee while Broxton has a .197 batting average in 72 plate appearances.

Nottingham is 4 for 20 in limited time with Milwaukee. He was recently activated off the minor-league disabled list.

Woodruff has pitched in 12 games for the Brewers with four starts, posting a 4.80 ERA and 1.233 WHIP.