Despite win at Iowa, two AP voters dropped Badgers on their ballot

Wisconsin‘s win over Iowa on the road in a primetime game gave the Badgers back some of their mojo, especially following a disappointing home loss to BYU the previous week.

This was the case in the Associated Press top-25 poll as well, where UW moved up from 18 to 15 following the victory, gaining nearly 200 points in the process. Of course, it didn’t hurt that four teams right above Wisconsin lost as well (Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and TCU).

Of the 61 AP voters, 49 moved the Badgers up on their ballot from the previous week. The biggest jump was nine spots by Matt Brown, from 25 to 16, but there were several others who moved the Badgers up five or more slots.

Ten voters kept Wisconsin in the same spot as in Week 4; six of those have the Badgers ranked between 11-13.

If you’re good at math, and probably even if you aren’t, you might have figured out that 49 + 10 does not equal 61.

Yes, two voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot despite the win over the then-unbeaten Hawkeyes. One reason: Kentucky. The Wildcats, now 4-0, knocked off then-No. 16 Mississippi State.

Pat Dooley, who had Wisconsin at No. 14 last week, put Kentucky right above the Badgers, who he ranked No. 15. Here’s his top-15:

Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Stanford, Oklahoma, UCF, Washington, Auburn, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin.

Rob Long, however, dropped Wisconsin from 17 to 19. The two teams he has in front of the Badgers are Kentucky and BYU (I guess the Cougars might have a legit argument as to why they are ranked below UW). His top-19:

Alabama, Clemson,  Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State, Washington, West Virginia, Stanford, Auburn, Michigan, UCF, Texas, Oregon, Kentucky, BYU, Wisconsin.

Michigan ahead of Wisconsin might seem iffy — although the Wolverines are ranked one spot ahead of the Badgers in the top 25. The Wolverines are also 3-1, although their three victories are over teams with a combined two wins over FBS teams.  But that will play itself out in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 4:

Voter Week 5 Week 4
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 11 11
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 11 11
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 12 14
Adam Jude, Seattle Times 12 12
Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News 12 12
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 12 16
Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 12 13
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 13 15
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 13 18
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 13 18
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 13 16
Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 13 13
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 13 17
Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio 13 15
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 13 14
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 13 15
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 13 16
Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 13 13
Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 13 17
Sean Manning, The Dominion Post 13 14
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 17
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 14 16
Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 14 18
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 14 15
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 14 14
Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 14 17
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 14 15
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 14 18
Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel 15 16
Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 15 20
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 15 20
Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 15 19
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 15 14
Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 15 21
Rece Davis, ESPN 15 19
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 15 21
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 15 22
Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 15 18
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 15 15
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 16 21
Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union 16 22
Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise 16 21
Matt Brown, The Athletic 16 25
Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 16 20
Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 17 22
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 17 23
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 17 20
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 17 17
Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 18 23
Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 18 22
Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 18 22
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 18 23
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 18 19
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 19 20
Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 19 22
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 19 22
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 19 17
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 20 20
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 20 23
Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 21 25
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 22 NR

