Despite win at Iowa, two AP voters dropped Badgers on their ballot
Wisconsin‘s win over Iowa on the road in a primetime game gave the Badgers back some of their mojo, especially following a disappointing home loss to BYU the previous week.
This was the case in the Associated Press top-25 poll as well, where UW moved up from 18 to 15 following the victory, gaining nearly 200 points in the process. Of course, it didn’t hurt that four teams right above Wisconsin lost as well (Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and TCU).
Of the 61 AP voters, 49 moved the Badgers up on their ballot from the previous week. The biggest jump was nine spots by Matt Brown, from 25 to 16, but there were several others who moved the Badgers up five or more slots.
Ten voters kept Wisconsin in the same spot as in Week 4; six of those have the Badgers ranked between 11-13.
If you’re good at math, and probably even if you aren’t, you might have figured out that 49 + 10 does not equal 61.
Yes, two voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot despite the win over the then-unbeaten Hawkeyes. One reason: Kentucky. The Wildcats, now 4-0, knocked off then-No. 16 Mississippi State.
Pat Dooley, who had Wisconsin at No. 14 last week, put Kentucky right above the Badgers, who he ranked No. 15. Here’s his top-15:
Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Stanford, Oklahoma, UCF, Washington, Auburn, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin.
Rob Long, however, dropped Wisconsin from 17 to 19. The two teams he has in front of the Badgers are Kentucky and BYU (I guess the Cougars might have a legit argument as to why they are ranked below UW). His top-19:
Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State, Washington, West Virginia, Stanford, Auburn, Michigan, UCF, Texas, Oregon, Kentucky, BYU, Wisconsin.
Michigan ahead of Wisconsin might seem iffy — although the Wolverines are ranked one spot ahead of the Badgers in the top 25. The Wolverines are also 3-1, although their three victories are over teams with a combined two wins over FBS teams. But that will play itself out in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 4:
|Voter
|Week 5
|Week 4
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|11
|11
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|11
|11
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|12
|14
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|12
|12
|Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News
|12
|12
|Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
|12
|16
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|12
|13
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|13
|15
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|13
|18
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|13
|18
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|13
|16
|Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group
|13
|13
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|13
|17
|Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio
|13
|15
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|13
|14
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|13
|15
|Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch
|13
|16
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|13
|13
|Scott Rabalais, The Advocate
|13
|17
|Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
|13
|14
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|13
|17
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|14
|16
|Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports
|14
|18
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|14
|15
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|14
|14
|Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|14
|17
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|14
|15
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|14
|18
|Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel
|15
|16
|Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman
|15
|20
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|15
|20
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|15
|19
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|15
|14
|Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40
|15
|21
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|15
|19
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|15
|21
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|15
|22
|Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville
|15
|18
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|15
|15
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|16
|21
|Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
|16
|22
|Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise
|16
|21
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|16
|25
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|16
|20
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|17
|22
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|17
|23
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|17
|20
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|17
|17
|Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|18
|23
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|18
|22
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|18
|22
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|18
|23
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|18
|19
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|19
|20
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|19
|22
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|19
|22
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|19
|17
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|20
|20
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|20
|23
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|21
|25
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|22
|NR
