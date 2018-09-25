Despite win at Iowa, two AP voters dropped Badgers on their ballot

Wisconsin‘s win over Iowa on the road in a primetime game gave the Badgers back some of their mojo, especially following a disappointing home loss to BYU the previous week.

This was the case in the Associated Press top-25 poll as well, where UW moved up from 18 to 15 following the victory, gaining nearly 200 points in the process. Of course, it didn’t hurt that four teams right above Wisconsin lost as well (Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and TCU).

Of the 61 AP voters, 49 moved the Badgers up on their ballot from the previous week. The biggest jump was nine spots by Matt Brown, from 25 to 16, but there were several others who moved the Badgers up five or more slots.

Ten voters kept Wisconsin in the same spot as in Week 4; six of those have the Badgers ranked between 11-13.

If you’re good at math, and probably even if you aren’t, you might have figured out that 49 + 10 does not equal 61.

Yes, two voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot despite the win over the then-unbeaten Hawkeyes. One reason: Kentucky. The Wildcats, now 4-0, knocked off then-No. 16 Mississippi State.

Pat Dooley, who had Wisconsin at No. 14 last week, put Kentucky right above the Badgers, who he ranked No. 15. Here’s his top-15:

Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Stanford, Oklahoma, UCF, Washington, Auburn, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin.

Rob Long, however, dropped Wisconsin from 17 to 19. The two teams he has in front of the Badgers are Kentucky and BYU (I guess the Cougars might have a legit argument as to why they are ranked below UW). His top-19:

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State, Washington, West Virginia, Stanford, Auburn, Michigan, UCF, Texas, Oregon, Kentucky, BYU, Wisconsin.

Michigan ahead of Wisconsin might seem iffy — although the Wolverines are ranked one spot ahead of the Badgers in the top 25. The Wolverines are also 3-1, although their three victories are over teams with a combined two wins over FBS teams. But that will play itself out in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 4:

Voter Week 5 Week 4 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 11 11 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 11 11 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 12 14 Adam Jude, Seattle Times 12 12 Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News 12 12 Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 12 16 Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 12 13 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 13 15 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 13 18 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 13 18 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 13 16 Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 13 13 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 13 17 Johnny Miller, WBZ Radio 13 15 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 13 14 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 13 15 Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 13 16 Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 13 13 Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 13 17 Sean Manning, The Dominion Post 13 14 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 17 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 14 16 Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 14 18 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 14 15 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 14 14 Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 14 17 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 14 15 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 14 18 Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel 15 16 Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 15 20 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 15 20 Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 15 19 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 15 14 Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 15 21 Rece Davis, ESPN 15 19 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 15 21 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 15 22 Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 15 18 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 15 15 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 16 21 Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union 16 22 Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise 16 21 Matt Brown, The Athletic 16 25 Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 16 20 Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 17 22 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 17 23 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 17 20 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 17 17 Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 18 23 Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 18 22 Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 18 22 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 18 23 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 18 19 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 19 20 Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 19 22 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 19 22 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 19 17 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 20 20 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 20 23 Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 21 25 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 22 NR

