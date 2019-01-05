Denver’s late surge sinks Badgers 6-3

No. 8 Denver used a late four-goal surge to turn a tie game at the beginning of the third period into a 6-3 win over the Wisconsin men’s hockey team.

Tyler Inamoto and Seamus Malone each scored for the Badgers in the second period to tie the game, but the Pioneers scored three goals in 2:41 to take a 5-2 lead early in the third period.

Will Johnson scored in the final minutes of regulation to cut the Pioneers’ lead to 5-3, but Denver scored an empty-netter to seal the 6-3 win.

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 27 saves for the Badgers.