Lebedeff makes 21 saves as Badgers shut out Spartans 3-0

Freshman Daniel Lebedeff turned away 21 shots and earned his first career shutout to help the Wisconsin Badgers beat Michigan State 3-0 on Saturday night.

Sean Dhooghe’s power play strike just over two minutes into the game set the tone as the Badgers earned their second shutout of the season.

“We played connected as a unit of five and I thought everyone stayed on the same page,” Dhooghe said. “We worked hard this week in practice and I think that translated into success this weekend.”

After a scoreless second period, the Badgers scored less than a minute into the third as Dhooghe fed K’Andre Miller for a blast from the point.

Seamus Malone capped the game with an unassisted empty-netter after forcing a turnover and firing a shot as he fell to the ice.

“Lebedeff in the third period was outstanding,” head coach Tony Granato said. “He didn’t have much work in the first two, but in the third one they had their push and we got into a little bit of penalty trouble. He was outstanding.”

It was the Badgers’ first series sweep since the opening weekend this fall against Boston College.

