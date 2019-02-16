Lebedeff’s 30 saves leads Badgers past No. 15 Notre Dame

Freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 30 saves to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 2-1 upset win over No. 15 Notre Dame.

Linus Weissbach put the Badgers on the board early in the first period, scoring a power play goal 5:31 into play.

Notre Dame evened the score with 4:08 remaining in the first, but Roman Ahcan scored the eventual game-winner with 2:39 left in the period to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead.

Lebedeff stopped all eight shots he faced in the third period to secure the Badgers’ win.