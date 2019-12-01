Current, former Badgers react to Wisconsin winning back the Axe

No game on Wisconsin’s schedule stirs up the emotions like the yearly game against Minnesota, with the winner taking home Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

This game might have meant a little more to the Badgers, since they lost to the Gophers last year for the first time in over a decade.

Wisconsin got some revenge, winning back the Axe – as well as taking the Big Ten West title – by winning in Minnesota on Saturday, 38-17.

To the winner go the spoils, and not only did this mean the Badgers claiming the Axe and heading to Indianapolis this week, but also it allowed players – both current and former (as well as some notable former hoopsters) – to go on Twitter and gloat.

Here’s a roundup: