Current, former Badgers react to Wisconsin winning back the Axe
No game on Wisconsin’s schedule stirs up the emotions like the yearly game against Minnesota, with the winner taking home Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
This game might have meant a little more to the Badgers, since they lost to the Gophers last year for the first time in over a decade.
Wisconsin got some revenge, winning back the Axe – as well as taking the Big Ten West title – by winning in Minnesota on Saturday, 38-17.
To the winner go the spoils, and not only did this mean the Badgers claiming the Axe and heading to Indianapolis this week, but also it allowed players – both current and former (as well as some notable former hoopsters) – to go on Twitter and gloat.
Here’s a roundup:
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2019
Bring home the Axe!!!! #BackToHowItShouldBe
— Duje Dukan (@dujedukan) November 30, 2019
Boat sunk ☑️
— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) November 30, 2019
ON WISCONSIN!!!!!
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 30, 2019
ON WISCONSIN!!! @BadgerFootball
— Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) November 30, 2019
ON WISCONSIN‼️ @BadgerFootball
— Ryan Connelly (@rconnelly12) November 30, 2019
YES! #OnWisconsin 🦡🏈W
— Tim Krumrie (@timkrumrie) November 30, 2019
— Alec Ingold (@AI_XLV) November 30, 2019
Order is restored 🙃
— Zak Showalter (@ZShowbball333) November 30, 2019
On Wisconsin baby! 👐🏾🦡 🔴⚪️
— Dcota Dixon (@DcotaDixon1) December 1, 2019
The axe is back where it belongs 😎 pic.twitter.com/EqBnjJQ0y6
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 1, 2019
Always nice when things are exactly as they should be #OnWisconsin https://t.co/DfSewPrwio
— Joe Schobert (@TheSchoGoesOn53) December 1, 2019
ON WISCONSIN ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nyLWGA0VtQ
— Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) December 1, 2019
ON WISCONSIN!!!
— Logan Bruss (@LoganBruss) December 1, 2019
Axe Me 🙏🏽 https://t.co/A2r7ZO0SYs
— Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) December 1, 2019
We got our axe back ‼️‼️‼️ #OnWisconsin
— Christian Bell (@BELL_ringerr) December 1, 2019
LETS GOOOO!!! ON WISCONSIN BABY🔴⚪️🔴⚪️
— Adam Bay (@LongSnapper51) December 1, 2019
Back where she belongs! See you soon @LucasOilStadium pic.twitter.com/soApl7hGt6
— David Moorman (@DMoorman68) December 1, 2019