Cream City: Bucks spice up ‘Fear the Deer’ statement jersey

Milwaukee’s statement jersey got an upgrade Wednesday morning (in our opinion, at least). The Bucks spiced up their black “Fear The Deer” threads by adding the Cream City rainbow (featured on the 2017-18 City Edition) to the front of the jersey. Check them out here.

Jonathan Taylor, Badgers running back (➡️ EVEN)

No surprise: Taylor had another monster week. In the 48-0 shutout of Kent State, Wisconsin’s star running back carried the ball 19 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns. That boosted his total for the season to 745 rushing yards on 103 carries (7.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. Somehow, Taylor’s odds to win the Heisman Trophy have decreased to 20-1 — it stood at 10-1 last week, according to BetOnline. For what it’s worth, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still the favorite with 2-3 odds.

Wisconsin Badgers defense (⬆️ UP)

For the third time this season, Wisconsin’s defense held an opponent off the scoreboard. Its latest victim was Kent State, which managed just 60 rushing yards and 64 yards through the air at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers hadn’t posted three shutouts in the same season since 1937 — it’s taken just five games to get there – and haven’t trailed for a single second. It’s still early, but Wisconsin is looking like the 2017 unit that was the best defense in the Big Ten and led the team to a 13-1 record.

Geronimo Allison, Packers wide receiver (⬇️ DOWN)

Allison was supposed to see more action in the Packers’ passing game Sunday with Davante Adams sidelined due to turf toe. However, his production went down. Allison caught just two of his six targets from Aaron Rodgers for 28 yards. The 25-year-old has gone from potential breakout star to dud, as he ranks behind Adams, fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, tight end Jimmy Graham and even running back Aaron Jones in receptions and receiving yards.

Robin and Brook Lopez, Bucks big men (⬆️ UP)

NBA preseason basketball is mostly pointless, especially for established teams like Milwaukee. But Monday’s exhibition opener might have been a bit meaningful for Robin and Brook Lopez. The twin brothers started a game together on the same team for the first time since 2008 when both starred at Stanford. Robin led the team with 14 points, and his sharp-shooting brother Brook added 13 of his own.