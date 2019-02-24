Ray homers, doubles in Brewers’ spring-opening loss to Cubs

Corey Ray, Milwaukee’s first-round draft pick in 2016, homered and drove in three runs in the Brewers’ 8-4 loss to the Cubs in the teams’ Cactus League opener.

Trent Grisham recorded an RBI single in the eighth.

Chase Anderson, Bobby Wahl, Jake Petricka and Aaron Wilkerson each gave up a pair of runs in an inning of work.

Kris Bryant hit a home run in his first spring at-bat and also singled for Chicago. The former NL MVP worked over the winter to strengthen the left shoulder that robbed him of his typical power last season.