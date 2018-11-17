No. 6 Ohio State jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, dealing the unranked University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team a 4-0 loss in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

The Buckeyes scored twice in the final minute of the first period, then added goals in the second and third periods.

Junior forward Tanner Laczynski got Ohio State on the board with a power play goal at 19:12 of the first period, before senior forward Brendon Kearney stretched their lead to 2-0 just 25 seconds later.

Senior forward Mason Jobst made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 4:30 of the second period, while Kearney tacked on another even-strength goal at 10:51 of the third.

Freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff started for the Badgers, allowing three goals on 18 shots before exiting following a collision with Buckeyes senior forward Dakota Joshua.

Ranked No. 20 a week ago, the Badgers dropped off the USCHO.com poll after splitting with Big Ten rival Minnesota in Madison last weekend.

The Badgers, now 5-6, wrap up their two-game series with the Buckeyes on Saturday.