Roman Ahcan scored twice, while freshman Alex Turcotte and junior Wyatt Kalynuk had two points each to power the Wisconsin Badgers to a 5-2 road win over Nebraska Omaha on Friday.

Ahcan scored in the second period to put the Badgers up 3-1 and tacked on an empty netter in the third for his fourth goal of the season. The sophomore forward is up to 11 points on the season, tied with freshman Cole Caufield for the team lead.

Junior Ty Pelton-Byce got the Badgers on the board at 17:24 of the first period, before the Mavericks’ Brandon Scanlin scored on the power play at 3:09 of the second to tie things up.

The Mavericks converted just once on seven power-play opportunities, while the Badgers went 0-for-6.

Turcotte and Ahcan scored back-to-back goals in the second to send the Badgers to the locker room with their first lead of the night.

UNO’s Nolan Sullivan cut the lead to 3-2 at 16:05 of the third, but Wisconsin responded with a pair of empty-net goals from Ahcan and junior Sean Dhooghe.

The Mavericks outshot the Badgers 29-21, as sophomore Daniel Lebedeff made 27 saves.