Badgers earn extra point in shootout after 2-2 tie with Michigan State

The Badgers had to settle for a 2-2 tie after trading goals with Big Ten foe Michigan State, but Max Zimmer scored in the shootout to secure an extra point for Wisconsin on Saturday.

Zimmer beat Spartans goaltender Drew DeRidder in the first round of the shootout following scoreless 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 overtime periods to earn the Badgers an additional point in the conference standings.

It was an otherwise spectacular night for DeRidder, who made a whopping 52 saves to hold the Badgers’ offense in check.

Will Johnson got the Badgers on the board at 3:29 of the first period, but Taro Hirose and the Spartans’ top line answered just 55 seconds into the second period.

Linus Weissbach put the Badgers up 2-1 at 9:36 of the second, but once again, the Spartans’ stars responded early in the following frame.

Mitchell Lewandowski scored 37 seconds into the third period to tie things up and force two overtime periods, and ultimately the shootout.

Michigan State won the series opener 4-1 on Friday.