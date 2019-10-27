Freshman forward Owen Lindmark scored the game-winning goal with just seconds remaining in regulation, as No. 6 Wisconsin bounced back with a 4-3 win over No. 13 Clarkson on Saturday at Kohl Center.

Shut out for the first time this season in Friday’s series opener, the Badgers jumped out to a three-goal lead in the second period. Sophomore Roman Ahcan had a hand in all three, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the second.

Freshman Cole Caufield scored his seventh goal of the season at 4:31 to make it 2-0 on an assist from Ahcan, who added another assist on sophomore K’Andre Miller’s goal at 7:08. Clarkson struck back quickly, cutting the Badgers’ lead to 3-1 just a few seconds later, before Golden Knights senior Devin Brosseau scored back-to-back goals in the third period to tie it.

Lindmark broke in as part of a two-on-one, keeping the puck and cutting to his backhand to beat Clarkson goaltender Frank Marotte at 19:53 of the third period. Ahcan, who assisted on Lindmark’s goal, finished with four points on the night.

Sophomore Daniel Lebedeff made 31 saves for the Badgers.

Wisconsin opens Big Ten play Thursday and Friday with a two-game series at Penn State.