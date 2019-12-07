Lethemon makes 41 saves, Michigan State blanks Badgers

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers piled up a whopping 41 shots on goal but couldn’t convert, falling 3-0 to unranked Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., on Friday.

Spartans goaltender John Lethemon made 40-plus saves for the second time this season. The senior made 48 saves during a 2-0 win over Penn State on Nov. 8 and now has three shutouts on the season with a .946 SV% and a 1.86 GAA in 13 games.

Wyatt Kalynuk led the Badgers with seven shots on goal, while Tarek Baker had five.

Tommy Miller, Jagger Joshua and Brody Stevens scored for Michigan State.

Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff was relieved by Jack Berry after allowing three goals on 23 shots. Michigan State had 10 shots on goal the rest of the way.

Wisconsin, which split with unranked Michigan last weekend, has just one win in its last five games.