Badgers salvage tie with Minnesota, claim extra point in shootout

Tarek Baker and K’Andre Miller scored in the third period, while Max Zimmer converted in the shootout, as the Wisconsin Badgers salvaged a 3-3 tie with Minnesota on Saturday and claimed an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Baker scored just 13 seconds into the final frame to cut the Gophers’ lead to 3-2, before K’Andre Miller’s blast from the blue line tied things up at 5:34.

Badgers goaltender Jack Berry stood tall through two overtime periods and a shootout, turning aside Minnesota’s Brannon McManus, Ben Meyers and Sampo Ranta. Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte missed for Wisconsin, before Zimmer beat Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine to end it.

Ty Emberson got the Badgers on the board at 18:31 of the first period, before Minnesota scored three unanswered goals to build a two-goal lead heading into the third.

It’s a welcome result for Wisconsin, which fell 4-1 in Friday’s series opener and has just one win in Big Ten play after splitting with Notre Dame last weekend.

Minnesota out-shot Wisconsin 38-36, and went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Badgers went 0-for-4.

The Badgers (6-7-1, 1-4-1 Big Ten) host conference rival Michigan Nov. 22-23.