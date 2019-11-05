Badgers move up and down AP top-25 ballots despite not playing

Only two teams ranked ahead of Wisconsin in the Associated Press top-25 poll lost last week – then-No. 6 Florida (to No. 8 Georgia) and then-No. 15 SMU.

Yet somehow the Badgers still moved up two spots in this week’s poll, from No. 18 to 16, despite Florida still being ranked ahead of them. Sorry, Cincinnati. Wisconsin jumped over the Bearcats, who edged 3-6 East Carolina on the road 46-43 and remained at No. 17.

Of the 62 AP voters, 21 had Wisconsin ranked in the same spot they had the Badgers in Week 10. Many moved UW up just one or two spots, including Cleveland.com’s Nathan Baird, who has the Badgers at No. 11, the highest spot for Wisconsin on any ballot.

Wisconsin had bigger gains from other voters. KSL.com’s Josh Furlong moved the Badgers up six spots, from 21 to 15, while the Gainesville Sun’s Pat Dooley put UW at No. 18 after not having the Badgers ranked at all the previous week. Ah, the benefits of not playing (or not losing).

While not playing can have its privileges, it can also have its detriments, too. Seven voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballots. A couple, Tom Bragg (dropped three spots) and James Kratch (dropped two spots), still have Wisconsin ranked at No. 15 and No. 16, respectively.

Then there’s Adam Zucker of CBS Sports Network who moved Wisconsin down the largest amount, four spots, from 17 to 21. Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman slid the Badgers three spots, from 19 to 22.

Bottom line: Playing – and winning – is always the true indicator. Unless you’re Cincinnati, I guess.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 11 compared to last week:

Voter Week 11 Week 10 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 11 13 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 12 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 13 14 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 13 14 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 13 13 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 14 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 14 14 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 14 16 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 14 Matt Brown, The Athletic 14 14 Rece Davis, ESPN 14 15 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 15 17 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 15 15 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 15 15 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 15 15 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 15 16 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 15 16 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 15 16 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 15 21 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 15 18 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 15 16 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 15 15 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 15 15 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 15 16 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 15 12 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 15 16 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 16 18 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 16 18 James Kratch, The Star Ledger 16 14 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 16 16 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 16 16 Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 16 16 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 16 17 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 17 17 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 17 18 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 17 18 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 17 20 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 18 16 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 18 17 Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 18 18 Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 18 20 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 18 20 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 18 NR Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 18 19 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 18 20 Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 19 20 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 19 20 Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 19 20 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 19 20 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 20 21 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 20 19 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 21 17 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 21 21 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 21 21 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 22 24 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 22 22 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 22 25 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 22 19 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 22 23 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 22 22 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 23 23 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 25 NR