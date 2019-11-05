Badgers move up and down AP top-25 ballots despite not playing

Only two teams ranked ahead of Wisconsin in the Associated Press top-25 poll lost last week – then-No. 6 Florida (to No. 8 Georgia) and then-No. 15 SMU.

Yet somehow the Badgers still moved up two spots in this week’s poll, from No. 18 to 16, despite Florida still being ranked ahead of them. Sorry, Cincinnati. Wisconsin jumped over the Bearcats, who edged 3-6 East Carolina on the road 46-43 and remained at No. 17.

Of the 62 AP voters, 21 had Wisconsin ranked in the same spot they had the Badgers in Week 10. Many moved UW up just one or two spots, including Cleveland.com’s Nathan Baird, who has the Badgers at No. 11, the highest spot for Wisconsin on any ballot.

Wisconsin had bigger gains from other voters. KSL.com’s Josh Furlong moved the Badgers up six spots, from 21 to 15, while the Gainesville Sun’s Pat Dooley put UW at No. 18 after not having the Badgers ranked at all the previous week. Ah, the benefits of not playing (or not losing).

While not playing can have its privileges, it can also have its detriments, too. Seven voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballots. A couple, Tom Bragg (dropped three spots) and James Kratch (dropped two spots), still have Wisconsin ranked at No. 15 and No. 16, respectively.

Then there’s Adam Zucker of CBS Sports Network who moved Wisconsin down the largest amount, four spots, from 17 to 21. Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman slid the Badgers three spots, from 19 to 22.

Bottom line: Playing – and winning – is always the true indicator. Unless you’re Cincinnati, I guess.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 11 compared to last week:

Voter Week 11 Week 10
Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 11 13
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 12
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 13 14
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 13 14
Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 13 13
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 14
Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 14 14
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 14 16
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 14
Matt Brown, The Athletic 14 14
Rece Davis, ESPN 14 15
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 15 17
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 15 15
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 15 15
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 15 15
Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 15 16
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 15 16
Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 15 16
Josh Furlong, KSL.com 15 21
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 15 18
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 15 16
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 15 15
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 15 15
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 15 16
Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 15 12
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 15 16
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 16 18
Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 16 18
James Kratch, The Star Ledger 16 14
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 16 16
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 16 16
Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 16 16
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 16 17
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 17 17
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 17 18
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 17 18
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 17 20
Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 18 16
Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 18 17
Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 18 18
Gene Henley, Chattanooga Times/Free Press 18 20
Norm Wood, The Daily Press 18 20
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 18 NR
Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 18 19
Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 18 20
Blair Kerkoff, Kansas City Star 19 20
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 19 20
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 19 20
Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 19 20
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 20 21
Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 20 19
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 21 17
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 21 21
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 21 21
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 22 24
Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 22 22
Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 22 25
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 22 19
Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 22 23
Michael Vega, Boston Globe 22 22
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 23 23
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 25 NR

