Caufield scores twice, Badgers fall to Boston College in season opener

Freshman Cole Caufield scored twice, but it wasn’t enough as No. 16 Wisconsin fell to No. 10 Boston College 5-3 in the team’s season openers on Friday.

Caufield, the 15th overall draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, scored his first two collegiate goals, both on the power play.

Boston College struck first as Julius Mattila scored just over seven minutes into the first period.

Caufield leveled the scoring with a power play goal later in the first, but Mattila struck again just eight seconds later to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

After Boston College scored two early goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead, Wisconsin’s Owen Lindmark scored a shorthanded goal before Caufield’s second power play tally cut it to a one goal deficit.

The Eagles scored just seconds into the third to regain their two goal lead and hand the Badgers a 5-3 loss in their season opener.