Yelich makes spring training debut, Brewers tie Giants 5-5

Christian Yelich saw his first spring action, Keston Hiura homered and the Milwaukee Brewers tied the San Francisco Giants 5-5.

Yelich went 0-for-3 with a strikeout one day after signing a nine-year $215 million contract for Milwaukee.

Hiura hit his third home run of the spring and added an RBI single. Lorenzo Cain had an RBI single and is batting .500 this spring.

Josh Lindblom made his second start, surrendering three runs on three hits in four innings, striking out five.

Kevin Gausman made his third start for San Francisco, pitching three innings and allowing a run on two hits.