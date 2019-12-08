Caufield scores twice in Badgers’ OT loss to Michigan State

The Badgers forced overtime in the final seconds of the game, but ultimately fell to Michigan State 5-4 in game two of the series at Munn Ice Arena.

Down 4-3 with 20 seconds remaining in the game, Wisconsin’s Wyatt Kalynuk buried the puck top shelf to force overtime.

Michigan State’s Patrick Khodorenko’s second goal of the contest won it for the Spartans in overtime.

Cole Caufield scored two goals in the loss, both coming in the second period to give the Badgers a 3-1 lead.

The Spartans responded with three goals in the third to go up 4-3.

Wisconsin goaltender Jack Berry notched 39 saves on the night.