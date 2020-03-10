Castro hits walk-off home run to lead Brewers over Mariners 2-1

In a late game in the desert, Milwaukee Brewers topped the Seattle Mariners 2-1, thanks to a walk-off home run from Luis Castro.

The Brewers took the lead in the first inning on a solo home run from Lorenzo Cain.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Corbin Burnes had a great night on the mound. He went four innings with six strikeouts, three hits, one walk and one earned run.

Brewers relievers David Phelps, Alex Claudio, Eric Yardley, J.P. Feyereisen and Jake Faria each pitched scoreless innings.

The game was locked in a 1-1 tie until ninth inning when Castro hit a walk-off home run to win the game.