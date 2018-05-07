‘Bucky on Parade’ brings 85 statues of Badgers mascot to Madison

Bucky Badger is taking over Madison.

“Bucky on Parade” opened Monday, a public art installation featuring 85 statues of Wisconsin’s mascot positioned around the city and Dane County. The statues — which are all 6-feet tall and weigh around 160 lbs — were designed by local artists, and cover a wide range of both Wisconsin and Wisconsin-related topics.

The full list is pretty impressive.

There’s biker Bucky, robot Bucky, flamingo Bucky, biotech Bucky, lifeguard Bucky, hippy Bucky and tattooed Bucky, to name a few of the more unique varieties.

Several of the statues are owned by sponsors, while around 30 statues will be put up for auction after the installation ends.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez was even spotted with his own statue, dubbed “Bucky Alvarez.”

🥁…drum roll please…🥁 Introducing “Bucky Alvarez” as part of #BuckyOnParade! Coach Alvarez approves! 👌 pic.twitter.com/fNU8cE5KHB — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 7, 2018

Sponsored by the Madison Area Sports Commission, proceeds from the installations, which run through September 12, benefit the commission, as well as Badgers men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s charity, Garding Against Cancer.

Check out a few of the Bucky statues in the wild.

So many great Bucky designs as part of #BuckyOnParade including the Grateful Red Bucky at the @UnderArmour Brand House on State Street. pic.twitter.com/uBNum9LFfg — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 7, 2018

Planning to play @URidgeGolf this summer? Bucky “The Long Drive Dominator” will be here waiting to greet you as part of #BuckyOnParade. pic.twitter.com/7qYeWL9mWg — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 7, 2018

You can see ‘Bucky Bot’ by Madison College instructor Jeff Dewitt in front of our Truax campus. #BuckyOnParade pic.twitter.com/8jM70lt1AR — Madison College (@MadisonCollege) May 7, 2018

Here is the other #WisVets @UWBuckyBadger, which is one of two displayed inside the State Capitol! This one was created by Veteran artist Yvette Pino and is sponsored by J&K Security Solutions. What a great event @BuckyOnParade was! #BuckyOnParade pic.twitter.com/e19eJdrlWX — Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (@WisVets) May 7, 2018